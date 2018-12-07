Champions group to bid for the promoter rights of INRC and INAC

Team Champions, Credits: Machu Machaiah Max

It has not been long since Team Champions started competing in the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) and they have been regularly making headlines. The team has selected young, talented Indian Rally Drivers from all over the country and sponsored them as well as their machines.

Their growth reflects in the fact that they are now the single largest team in the history of Indian Motorsports, boasting of 15 cars under their name in the recently concluded Coffee Day Rally at Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

The Champions Group team ensured a podium in all the five classes at the Coffee Day Rally and won in 3 of them. Arjun Bani Rao from New Delhi won the INRC-3 Class in his first-ever appearance for the team. Former National Champion, Adith K.C, won the FMSCI 2WD Cup and also sealed the championship in the same class while Veteran Sanjay Agarwal won the FMSCI 4WD Class.

Bopaiah Kongettira hailing from Coorg put up a sensational performance in the narrow and tight coffee plantation stages to win overall 3rd.

After their impressive performance, the Champions Group are looking to extend their participation in the sport. Champions Yacht Club, owned by the Champions Group, is all set to bid for the promoter rights for the FMSCI INRC and the Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) for the 2019 season.

Champions Group is owned by Mr. Subhakar Rao Surapaneni who along with wife, Hema have been instrumental in forming the rally team and providing the best technical support available in the country.

The owner of Team Champions rally team, Mr. Vamcy Merla, spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about the bid:

"Today being the last day, we have decided to bid for the rights of these two prominent Motorsport Championships in India. As a promoter, our role is to ensure the smooth running of the championship and co-ordinating with various motorsport clubs in the country and also bringing in the big sponsors, media coverage etc."

“I'm quite confident about running the show next year. I've learnt a lot from no experience of running a rally team to being one of the most successful teams in just a few months. I will make sure the clubs are given a good amount of money to run the rallies next to International Standards,” said Merla.

Despite having no prior experience being a promoter, Vamcy remains confident of doing an impeccable job and his credentials with the rally team speak in his favour.

