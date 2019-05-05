F1 News: Fernando Alonso wins big at Spa, boosts chances of F1 return

WEC 6 Hours Of Spa-Francorchamps

Fernando Alonso of Spain, who hung his F1 boots at the end of the 2018 season has made headlines once again as he won a snow-hit duel at Spa, in what were six sensational hours of racing at the WEC.

In doing so, Fernando Alonso, emerged right on top of a race that was interrupted by four safety-car periods and two full-course yellows in a titanic contest held at the heart of the Ardennes in Belgium.

Under uncertain driving conditions, Alonso's #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid emerged the frontrunner in a battle of several ups and downs at the six hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

For a driver who now stands in greater proximity to grabbing a triple crown- a feat that would only increase his greatness and standing in motorsports- Alonso, who hadn't won previously in a snow-plagued event, made most of his opportunity this time around.

He was quoted as saying, " At the moment it is a perfect 2019. I won in Daytona, in Sebring (1,000 miles) and today I won in Spa. It's probably been my craziest race. I had never driven in snow. The race was neutralized with the safety car and ended with the red flag at the end. They were extreme conditions for everyone and personally I am very happy for the points we add for the championship today."

The Spaniard' feat perhaps also increases his chances of a possible F1 return, does it not? It's not too hard to understand why. Where they stand currently in F1, his last F1 outfit seems like it could use the experience of a pro like the former double-world champion.

McLaren may not be doing too bad where their 2019 results stand as seen thus far with 4 races having been completed. But it's not hard to note the absence of an edge that someone like a Fernando Alonso may so naturally provide to the team.

Powered by the Renault engine, McLaren are currently fourth on the Constructor Standings, albeit with a 46 point gap to third-placed Red Bull, who seem utterly in control of the third step.

Thus far, from the races held at Australia, Bahrain, China, and Azerbaijan, their senior (more experienced) driver in the form of Carlos Sainz Jr. has only been able to score points in only 1 race.

The two DNFs, starting with Australia and then Bahrain were followed by a P14 at the 1000th F1 race. Only at Baku has Carlos Sainz Jr. been able to collect some points, in the form of a P7. On the other hand, British driver Lando Norris, who's only in his rookie season has gone on to collect points in 2 races, including the Grand Prix at Bahrain and Azerbaijan.

But one wonders what might have a Fernando Alonso done in this situation? Interestingly, at around this time last year, Fernando Alonso had already collected useful points in the first four races, continuing his form into Spain, his last-ever home Grand Prix event.

Alonso's 2018 finishes, at this time had already included a hat-trick of P7s, that he'd gather from Bahrain, China, and Azerbaijan. So one wonders, whether Alonso's latest feat, one that gives a glimpse of both his consistency and fitness has upped his chance of making an F1 return. Should that happen, wouldn't it be brilliant for the top-echelons of F1?