Indian motorsport pioneer Gaurav Gill felicitated by sports minister Kiren Rijiju

Rally Driver Gaurav Gill was felicitated with a token of appreciation by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in India, Kiren Rijiju for the recently concluded Rally of Arunachal 2020. The rally was held in Itanagar from December 16th to December 20th.

Gaurav Gill, who became the first-ever Indian from any motorsport to win an Arjuna Award, was impressed with how the event was held in Arunachal.

He said, "So many new things for me and my navigator. It was thrilling and I learned so much over the weekend. It was fast and flowing for me. The adrenaline was racing and to hold an event like this in Arunachal was superb,”.

Eventually, Gill went on to add another feather to his cap by winning the rally in a dominant display of racing.

Thhe Minister of Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, himself personally met and congratulated Gaurav Gill and Lhakpa Tsering, the president of the motorsport club of Arunachal.

Talking about his meeting on Social Media, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "I'm happy to meet renowned Indian Race Car Driver and Arjuna Awardee @Gillracing along with Lhakpa Tsering. I congratulated them for the recently concluded successful #RallyofArunachal 2020. Motorsports is becoming very popular in India."

Gaurav Gill is an inspiration for many

This is just another feather in the cap for Gaurav Gill. Gill, a pioneering Indian motorsports driver who was also felicitated during the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) awards in 2020.

In a nation where motorsports iis still considered a niche sport in most parts of the country, Gaurav Gill has been able to make his mark in the global arena and serve as an inspiration for many.