Lorenzo takes pole, Rabat hospitalised after crash at wet Silverstone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    25 Aug 2018, 21:55 IST
Lorenzo
British MotoGP pole-sitter Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo mastered testing conditions to take pole as Ducati claimed a one-two at the British Grand Prix after Tito Rabat suffered suspected multiple fractures to his right leg at Silverstone.

Lorenzo, three times a winner at the famous Northamptonshire track, clocked two minutes, 10.155 seconds to secure pole in a second qualifying session that started an hour late for safety reasons, with parts of the track wet following heavy rain.

Rabat was taken to hospital after he was struck by Franco Morbidelli's bike in a final practice session which was abandoned following several crashes.

Avintia Ducati rider Rabat aquaplaned at the high-speed Stowe corner and was hit by Morbidelli's Honda after getting back on his feet, the Italian having also lost control.

Rabat was taken to University Hospital Coventry and a treacherous FP4 also saw Lorenzo, Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaro go off track. 

Andrea Dovizioso was edged out by 0.159secs by his team-mate Lorenzo, who gave himself a great chance of closing the gap on championship leader Marc Marquez.

Johann Zarco will start third ahead of Cal Crutchlow, with marquez having to settle for fifth and Valentino Rossi only 12th.

Provisional Classification

1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 2:10.155
2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 2:10.314
3. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 2:10.439
4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 2:10.615
5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2:11.083
6. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) 2:11.317
7. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) 2:11.495
8. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM) 2:11.514
9. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) 2:12.173
10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 2:12.504

