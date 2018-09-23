Marvellous Marquez reigns in Aragon yet again

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez held off Andrea Dovizioso to clinch victory at the Grand Prix of Aragon after Jorge Lorenzo crashed out for the second successive race.

Spaniard Marquez triumphed on home soil for a third successive year, though it was far from straightforward for the world championship leader on Sunday.

His battle with Dovizioso ebbed and flowed throughout after polesitter Lorenzo's early exit, the Ducati rider failing to make it beyond the first corner as he flipped over the front of his bike.

Marquez had initially squeezed into the lead, ahead of compatriot Lorenzo, who suffered a dislocated toe on his right foot, but Dovizioso darted to the head of the field by the end of the opening lap.

The Italian held sway for the majority of the race before the duo began exchanging first place, Marquez - who jumped onto the barriers to salute the crowd during his celebrations - crucially assuming control on lap 21 before moving clear in the closing stages.

Andrea Iannone secured the final place on the podium ahead of Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Alex Rins, with Dani Pedrosa and Aleix Espargaro in fifth and sixth respectively.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh ahead of Valentino Rossi, the Italian making a late move to pass Jack Miller, with Maverick Vinales rounding out the top 10.

Six wins this season| 67 in career | 41 in @MotoGP | 72-point advantage in the Championship. Ladies and Gentlemen, @marcmarquez93! pic.twitter.com/6qbs5C2nJZ — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 23, 2018

IN THE POINTS:



1. Marc Marquez (Honda)

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

3. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki)

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki)

5. Dani Pedrosa (Honda)

6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

7. Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Racing)

8. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

9. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

10. Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

11. Franco Morbidelli (Honda)

12. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

13. Bradley Smith (KTM)

14. Johann Zarco (Yamaha)

15. Karel Abraham (Ducati)

TITLE STANDINGS:



Marc Marquez - 246

Andrea Dovizioso - 174

Valentino Rossi - 159

Jorge Lorenzo - 130

Maverick Vinales - 130