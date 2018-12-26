Mazda wins INAC qualifier, Dean crowned the Champion in National Autocross Goa

Team Champions - Goa Autocross 2018

The West Zone Qualifying for the INAC (Indian National Autocross Championship) took place in Margao, Goa last weekend. While lakhs of tourists were enjoying the pristine beaches of Goa, the best rally and autocross drivers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, and Maharashtra were present in the city for a dirt fest.

The national qualifiers were held on Day 1 and fans saw national champions Aroor Vikram Rao, Dean Mascarenhas, Suhem Kabeer, and veteran rally driver Mazdayar K Vatcha battle for the top spot.

The conditions were quite tricky with most drivers struggling for grip on a damp track and picked up penalties. It was Dean from Team Champions who set the fastest time of day ahead of his teammate Vikram and Suhem in the morning session.

Mazdayar K Vatcha made his first appearance in his title-winning Suzuki Esteem; with tons of experience under his belt the veteran read the track conditions well and clocked the fastest time of the day, 1.4sec clear of the rest and eventually went to win the INAC Qualifiers. The drivers from team champions could only manage the second, third and fourth spot.

In the exclusive ladies class, Ashika Menezes from Team Champions clocked the fastest time ahead of VW Ameo Cup driver Shivani Pruthvi and Harshita Gowda to reserve her spot in the National finale.

The Day 2 of Dirt 4 National Autocross saw close to 200 participants battle for the Championship and prize money of 1 Lakh INR.

The autocross specialist Druva Chandrashekar from Bangalore joined the Team Champions camp on Sunday. The drivers from the team had set their eyes on one goal, which was to set the fastest time and grab the championship.

The track was run in the reverse direction on Day 2 to neutralize any advantage to the drivers who drove the INAC. Local lad Vaibhav Marathe who was driving the first car on the track set the benchmark time on Sunday with Team Champions drivers Dean and Druva exchanging the fastest times in most categories. Druva made his appearance later in the afternoon and set the fastest time of the day in his very first run which was unbeaten.

Mazdayar just couldn't manage to fight for the fastest time as his Esteem struggled for grip on the track which was getting rougher and tricker as the day progressed.

The event was carried forward to Monday due to bad light. Both Druva and Dean were tied on championship points with one run remaining each. Dean won the 1000cc class ahead of Druva to grab the Championship title and once again it was Team Champions who grabbed the most number of podiums.

The winning car was prepared by the renowned tuner Raj Nagaraj aka BRO from Bangalore who was awarded the best tuner of the day.

