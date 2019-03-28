MotoGP : Dovizioso looks to maintain winning streak - Argentina GP in numbers

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

MotoGP heads to Argentina for the second race of the season this weekend, with Andrea Dovizioso looking to follow up his win in Qatar with another victory.

The Ducati rider beat Marc Marquez to the top of the podium and is on the verge of a career-best winning streak.

Marquez has endured mixed fortunes at Termas de Rio Hondo and his antics contributed to a chaotic race at the circuit last year, stalling and attempting to restart his bike on the grid before colliding with Aleix Espargaro and Valentino Rossi in separate incidents.

Cal Crutchlow eventually won the 2018 edition for the most recent of his three victories in MotoGP and he is aiming to maintain a run of podium finishes.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the key numbers around the second round of the 2019 campaign.

2 - Andrea Dovizioso has won the last two MotoGP races (Valencia 2018 and Qatar 2019). He's aiming for three consecutive wins for the first time in his career at this level.

12 - Dovizioso has won 12 of his last 39 MotoGP Grands Prix. He had only won once in his 158 previous races.

2017 - The last time a rider won the opening two Grands Prix of the season was Maverick Vinales in 2017, in his first two races for Yamaha.

4 - Marc Marquez has started from pole position in four of the five MotoGP races at Termas de Rio Hondo, however he only qualified in sixth position last time here.

3 - Marquez has failed to pick up any points in three of his five races at the circuit, though he won in the other two (2014 and 2016).

2 - Cal Crutchlow has been on the podium in his last two MotoGP races (Japan 2018 and Qatar 2019); he has never managed this in three consecutive races. He is also the rider with the joint-most podium finishes at this circuit (three, level with Valentino Rossi).

1 - Jorge Lorenzo has only reached the podium once in five races at Termas de Rio Hondo and his best result in his last three appearances there was 15th in 2018 (he abandoned in 2016 and 2017).

18 - Rossi has been on the podium in three of his five races at this circuit. However, he placed 19th in the last edition, his worst position ever in his 18 MotoGP seasons (excluding abandonments).

20 - Aleix Espargaro has abandoned in the last two Argentina GPs. Overall the Aprilia rider has failed to finish 20 of his last 47 Grands Prix (42 per cent).

