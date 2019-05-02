×
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks to match Rossi – Spanish Grand Prix in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    02 May 2019, 12:00 IST
marcmarquez - cropped
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez is closing in on another MotoGP record ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, while Valentino Rossi has enjoyed racing in Jerez.

Marquez will join Rossi for the second most pole positions in the history of the premier class if the Repsol Honda rider can deliver in qualifying.

While Marquez was the victor at the race last year, Rossi has enjoyed a dominant record.

Meanwhile, standings leader Andrea Dovizioso is set for a milestone. We take a look at that and more thanks to Opta.

7 - No rider has won the Spanish Grand Prix more times than Rossi's seven.

8 - Eight of the past 11 Spanish GPs have been won by Spanish riders.

5 - Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo have claimed the equal most pole positions in the history of the race with five.

4 - Lorenzo could finish outside the top 10 in the opening four MotoGP races in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

54 - Marquez could equal Rossi (55) for the second most pole positions in the premier class, behind only Mick Doohan (58).

6 - Marquez has finished on the podium in each of his six Spanish GP appearances.

200 - Dovizioso will line up in his 200th race at MotoGP level.

11 - Dovizioso has failed to finish on the podium in his 11 appearances at the Spanish GP. The Jerez circuit is where he has raced most often without making the podium in MotoGP.

