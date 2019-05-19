×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez masters Le Mans to make it three wins in four

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    19 May 2019, 19:32 IST
MarcMarquez - cropped
Marc Marquez won the French Grand Prix

Marc Marquez made it three wins in four MotoGP races with a largely comfortable victory at the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Repsol Honda rider crashed in FP3 and qualifying on Saturday but was faultless 24 hours later to secure his 47th triumph in the premier class – moving him level with team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in fourth on the all-time list – and the 300th in the manufacturer's history.

Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci finished second and third respectively, the latter claiming his first podium with the team.

"In Le Mans it's always difficult," said Marquez. "I'm happy because on this track Ducati and Yamaha are normally very fast, but we are there so this is good news."

Marquez managed to hold on to first position despite early pressure from Petrucci, but he was unable to stop Jack Miller, who started third, getting past him with 23 laps remaining.

The four-time champion regained the lead at turn six two laps later and went untested for the remainder, with most of the action happening behind him as he cruised to the chequered flag.

Miller failed to hold off Dovizioso and Petrucci as he settled for fourth ahead of Valentino Rossi, whose Monster Energy Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales crashed out after contact with Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins went into this weekend second in the riders' standings and managed to work his way up to 10th after starting the race in 19th, but it was not enough to stop Dovizioso replacing him as Marquez's closest rival - the gap standing at eight points.

Advertisement

It was a memorable weekend for the Marquez family, with Marc's younger brother Alex also triumphing in the Moto2 race.

 

TOP 10

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)
2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.984s
3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +2.142s
4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +2.940s
5. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +3.053s
6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +5.935s
7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +7.187s
8. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +8.439s
9. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.853s
10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +13.709s

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez secures pole in France despite crash
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Rins wins in Texas after Marquez exit
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez begins quest for sixth title - Qatar GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez primed to challenge Vinales for Qatar win
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez doubts Honda's dominance
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Masterful Marquez continues Austin dominance with seventh pole
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez eyes seventh heaven in Austin - Grand Prix of the Americas in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez hopes for cloudy Sunday to overhaul pole-sitter Quartararo
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez, Dovizioso and Rossi ready for unpredictable Argentina GP
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us