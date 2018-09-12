Former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson to make Formula racing debut this weekend

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST News 226 // 12 Sep 2018, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fierce Aussie pacer Mitch Johnson will make his Formula racing debut

After running in fast, approaching the popping crease at a bullet's pace, only to leave batsmen huffing and puffing, Australian bowling great Mitchell Johnson has found another direction from which to hurl some fiery pace.

Johnson, regarded for his epic Ashes bowling spell and for throwing in a gauntlet of sheer speed at batsmen, is all set to make his Formula racing debut, in what's touted as a big up for the former Australian pacer.

Only recently did Mitch Johnson make an unofficial racing debut after getting a good taste of what it means to go fast sans the cricket ball and inside a Formula car at a charity event. And now, it turns out that, the left-arm seamer is all set to go racing in the state-level Formula 1000 series.

That said, after a little brush with motor-racing back in Australia, in the recent times, one's seen Johnson undergoing a proper training programme at the Perth-based Arise Racing outfit in a radical racing car.

Meanwhile, as the pinnacle of motor-racing returns to Singapore in F1, some eyes will surely be hooked on elsewhere.

At Australia's Barbagallo Raceway, Mitch Johnson will be gearing up to make his much-anticipated debut with Arise Racing at the State-level Formula 1000 series.

Speaking on the occasion of an event that he's been very enthusiastic about, Johnson shared with the familiar smile on, "I’ve always loved my cars, I’ve always had that passion,” Johnson told the Wanneroo Times newspaper.

Making a lucid observation on the occasion of his media interaction, Mitch also threw in an interesting analogy of sorts. In comparing his time when as a batsman all set to face world's fastest bowler (then), he was up against Shoaib Akhtar, who he'd hit for a four, with the 'Rawalpindi Express' gearing up to come extra hard at him, Johnson relished the great contest he held then.

He compared how in that instant on the cricket pitch he felt he was going fast as if on a racing track. A few years on from that point in time, he finds himself counting minutes as he excitedly waits to get in the car he's long waited to drive for his next big sporting moment.