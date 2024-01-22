Carlos Sainz Jr's father, Carlos Sainz Sr., recently spoke about the Audi F1 project and claimed that the German automotive giants would be successful in the single-seater racing series. He also hinted that he and his son do talk about the Audi project at home. Since Sainz Jr's contract has not yet been extended in Ferrari, this is another sign that he still has a chance to move to Audi in the future.

According to Motor.es, Sainz Sr. recently spoke about Audi's F1 project and how seriously the German car makers take their motorsport division. Since he himself races for Audi in the Dakar Rally series, he has a lot of respect for and connection with them as well. He claims Audi would be successful in F1.

“I know very well how seriously they take every project. I know what that German mentality means in motorsport. You have to respect them. We all know F1 is a slightly different world, but I have a lot of respect for Audi. I think it’s only a matter of time [until they succeed in Formula 1]…,” Sainz Sr. said.

When he was asked about his son and whether they both talk about the Audi F1 project, he said they do.

“Logically, at home with Carlos, being in the Audi family, it is logical we talk and exchange opinions about what the team Audi could become in the future,” Carlos Sainz Sr. added.

Expand Tweet

After Carlos Sainz Sr's statement about Audi succeeding in Formula 1 went viral on social media platforms, many fans reacted to it. While some feel that Audi would not succeed in F1, others simply speculate where Sainz Jr. could be headed in the future.

As of now, Carlos Sainz Jr. is performing decently in Ferrari; however, he could leave the Prancing Horse if Audi promises a good future for him. People also talked about Charles Leclerc and discussed whether Ferrari would be biased towards the Monagasque.

"Audi will not be successful in F1…," commented one fan.

Expand Tweet

"I'm calling it Sainz to Audi Albon to Ferrari," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

"With leclerc having the longer ferrari contract it makes sense for sainz to explore his options," a fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz Jr. wants to cement his future before the start of 2024 F1 season

Carlos Sainz Jr. recently spoke about how he wants to confirm with whom he would be racing in 2025. He wants to finalize the contracts for 2025 before the start of the 2024 F1 season. In a recent Estrella Galicia sponsor's event, he said:

"There have been talks, I want to start 2024 knowing my next destination where I’ll be racing in 2025. My priority is to renew and continue for many more years, we are both happy. We have three months to reach that agreement before the first race."

As of now, Carlos Sainz Jr. is keen on extending his contract with Ferrari and continuing his journey with them. It remains to be seen where he would go in 2025.