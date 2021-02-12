Charlie Kimball signed by AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500, Indy Grand Prix

AJ Foyt Racing has signed 10-year IndyCar veteran Charlie Kimball to a two-race deal for the Indy Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 15 and the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. A native of Camarillo, California, Kimball raced a full schedule for Foyt last year.

AJ Foyt Racing will field three cars in May, with Sebastien Bourdais piloting the famed No. 14 Chevrolet and Dalton Kellett in the No. 4, the car number Charlie Kimball ran in 2020. He will be in the No. 11 for both races.

Kimball, who has Type 1 diabetes, will have his longtime sponsor Novo Nordisk on board. They have partnered for 13 straight seasons, going back to his days in the Indy Lights Series. Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company, as part of the company’s Race with Insulin initiative. Tresiba is the insulin Charlie takes.

You might also like: Marco Andretti will not compete in IndyCar full time in 2021

“I am excited to once again represent Novo Nordisk and the diabetes community, and to join AJ Foyt Racing for the month of May,” Charlie Kimball said in a team release. “I have never run at Indianapolis without Novo Nordisk and to be able to return this year with the support of the legendary A.J. Foyt, Larry Foyt, and everyone at AJ Foyt Racing, will certainly be special.”

.@charliekimball: "It's really special to be able to continue our Race for Insulin program.



"That's uncommon in racing...& it means a lot to me that they continue to see value and impact in the diabetes community and that they believe in the work I do." https://t.co/HA1t6SRg7a — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) February 11, 2021

Charlie Kimball's racing career so far

Charlie Kimball has previously raced in the Weathertech SportsCar Championship, NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, and A1 Grand Prix. After two years in Indy Lights, where he scored five podiums, he was an IndyCar rookie with Chip Ganassi with a best finish of ninth at Loudon. In 155 races, the 35-year old has posted six podium (top 3) finishes, and an eight top 5s. He has finished in the top 10 (sixth through tenth) 45 times and led 163 laps.

You might also like: James Hinchcliffe returns to Andretti Autosport for the 2021 season