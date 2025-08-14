Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces his racing return at Indianapolis

Logan Sargeant is set to get back behind the wheel. The 24-year-old former Formula 1 driver will join PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports for the final two endurance rounds of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the LMP2 class.Sargeant will drive the No. 52 ORECA 07 at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway's TireRack.com Battle and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta's Motul Petit Le Mans. PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports confirmed the news in a post on X, welcoming Sargeant to its roster alongside Naveen Rao and Benjamin Pedersen.After sitting out the 2025 season so far, Logan Sargeant's return ends months of speculation over his next move. He last raced competitively in the 2024 Formula 1 season with Williams. After this, he was linked to multiple endurance racing programs earlier this year before stepping away from a planned European Le Mans drive.Team co-owner Bobby Oergel said testing ahead of Indianapolis will give the group a smooth start in the team statement:&quot;Myself and all the crew here at PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports are very excited that Logan is able to join us for the last two endurance events of this season. I am sure Logan's pace will be top-notch and everyone will work well together.&quot;Sargeant added in the statement that the chance was too good to pass up:&quot;I'm super excited to be jumping back into a car for the last two LMP2 races in IMSA with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports. It's a great opportunity to drive at two special tracks, Indianapolis and Road Atlanta, and help push for good results with my teammates Ben and Naveen.&quot;The deal puts Sargeant in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup field, a series within the main IMSA championship. PR1/Mathiasen has been an LMP2 front-runner, and Sargeant will bring his Formula 1 experience into a car built for multi-class racing.Charles Leclerc and Logan Sargeant at a press conference in Spielberg. Source: GettySargeant spent two seasons in F1 with Williams, scoring his first championship point at the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin and becoming the first American to do so in three decades. Before that, he raced to top-four championship finishes in Formula 2 and Formula 3, and won the 2015 FIA Karting World KF Junior title. His move to IMSA marks a new chapter in a career that has now taken him to one of North America’s biggest endurance stages.Logan Sargeant's dual high-profile IMSA endurance racesLogan Sargeant before the F1 Grand Prix of Austria. Source: GettyLogan Sargeant's IMSA comeback will start with the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, running September 19–21. The event features a 2-hour contest on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course layout inside the iconic Brickyard.The second outing will be the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, held between October 8 and 11. This race, also set for 2 hours in Sargeant’s program, is one of IMSA’s season finales and a fan favorite thanks to its high-speed 2.54-mile, 12-turn layout and challenging multi-class traffic.Best known for his F1 career, Logan Sargeant also has prior LMP2 experience. He has participated in two European Le Mans Series starts in 2021 with Racing Team Turkey and competed in GT3 cars in the Michelin Le Mans Cup.