Logan Sargeant fired by Williams, to be replaced by Formula 2 race winner

Williams have fired Logan Sargeant with immediate effect following his performance at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. Formula 2 race winner Franco Colapinto is set to take over Sargeant's drive at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy.

Colapinto is a member of the Williams Driver Academy and was driving in Formula 2 with MP Motorsport prior to his F1 call-up. He has a victory and two podiums to his name in 14 F2 races.

“It is an honor to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of," Colapinto said in a statement released by Williams Racing. "The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of."

"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”

Colapinto will join Alex Albon at the Grove-based team to race in the remaining nine races. Speaking about the Argentinian's appointment, James Vowles, the principal of the British team, stated that Williams wanted to maximize their new upgrades and make optimum use of point-scoring opportunities.

Why was Logan Sargeant sacked by Williams?

Logan Sargeant of Williams at Circuit Zandvoort (Photo via Getty Images)

Logan Sargeant suffered a heavy crash in the final practice session in Zandvoort and was ruled out of Saturday's qualifying, adding further woes to a season that has seen him experience a lot of struggle. This led to Vowles taking the final call on Sargeant's future.

Sargeant made his F1 debut in 2023 and scored just one point in 37 races. However, that single point arrived after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The Florida-born driver finished the race in P12, and after two disqualifications, he was promoted to P10. Coming into 2024, he has not been able to make the impact Williams would have liked. The team has now made the decision to part ways with him.

