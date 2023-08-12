Ferrari's livery for 2023 F1 Italian GP will be a tribute to the team's 24 Hours of Le Mans victory this year: Reports

It has recently been reported that the Ferrari F1 team will rock a special livery at their upcoming home race in Monza. The special livery will be a homage to the Italian brand's WEC (World Endurance Championship) racing team that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023.

It was momentous for the Prancing Horse as they won the longest race in the world after returning to the racing series after 50 years. The team consisted of three brilliant drivers — Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi — who brought home the race victory. Calado and Giovinazzi had raced in F1 prior to shifting to the WEC.

Tweet about Ferrari's rumored special livery for F1 to honor their WEC Le Mans victory (Image via Sportskeeda)

The liveries of both the Ferrari SF-23 and 499p are quite different. Hence, fans could expect several color and even design changes in the special livery to celebrate the win at Le Mans after 58 years. Most likely, the special livery will have hints of yellow along with the usual red and black.

The information about the special livery was leaked after a few upcoming yellow and red merchandise items surfaced on several social media platforms. Later on, a well-known Italian journalist and F1 expert, Giuliano Duchessa from formu1a.uno, reported that the special livery was on its way. It will be revealed a few days before the 2023 F1 Italian GP, which is scheduled for September 3.

Ferrari's F1 team boss outlines the 2024 F1 season development plan

Ferrari is one of the top teams that is currently struggling in the 2023 F1 season. They are fourth in the constructors' championship, behind the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Red Bull.

However, newly appointed team principal Frederic Vasseur recently made a bold claim that the Italian team's car will be eight-tenths faster in 2024. In an interview with Autosprint, Vasseur outlined the development plan through the rest of 2023, saying:

"We have a development plan which tells us that our car will be two-tenths faster in September, another two in October, another four in 2024. We have our work plan and we cannot waste time synchronizing with that of the others, which between the other we do not know."

Apart from developing their new car, the Maranello-based team also needs to bring in several new team members in order to improve their manpower. This is because many still feel that their strategies and decision-making during intense situations are not good enough.