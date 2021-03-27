Porsche is the fourth manufacturer committed to the Gen3 era in Formula E

Formula E has received another commitment to the Gen3 era, with Porsche joining Mahindra, DS Automobiles and Nissan through the end of the 2025-26 season. The German manufacturer joined the Formula E grid for Season 6 (2019/20), making its return to top-tier single-seater racing for the first time in 30 years.

FIA President Jean Todt was pleased with the news, saying in a release, "Ahead of another important technical milestone for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, I’m glad that Porsche has committed to the next era."

"Being lighter and more powerful, with faster charging, the Gen3 race car will further establish the discipline as the pinnacle of electric racing. It’s also the confirmation that Formula E is the right platform to promote manufacturers' expertise in electrification and demonstrate our shared commitment to more sustainable mobility solutions."

Registration for Formula E Gen3 is not a hard date

Manufacturers have until Mar. 31 to register for the Gen3 regulations. Formula E is considering a soft deadline to maintain its current 12-team alignment.

"The new racing car generation Gen3 opens the next chapter in the success story of Formula E. And we want to be part of it,” said Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, and Senior Vice President Group Motorsport Volkswagen AG.

“With our entry in 2019, we made a clear commitment to Formula E. From our point of view, it offers the most competitive environment to advance the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on eco-friendliness, energy efficiency and sustainability."

"The previous season confirmed this, despite a raft of pandemic-related restrictions. The successes in our debut season with two podiums and a pole position are just the beginning.”

The Gen3 rules will be introduced for the 2022-23 season, with Porsche involved with Formula E and the FIA to create them. Pitstops will return with mid-race rapid charging, which will cut battery capacity and reduce the car's weight.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, said, "We are delighted that Porsche is committed to a long-term partnership with Formula E. Porsche’s presence within Formula E is immense and they’ve demonstrated they will be a driving force in our development."

"We’re looking forward to collaborating on Gen3, with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship remaining a proving ground for their next generation of race-to-road electric vehicle technology."