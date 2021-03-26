Nissan commits to Gen3 Era of Formula E World Championship

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship received a commitment from Nissan to bring its electrification strategy to life by extending its time in Formula E into the Gen3 era through 2026. Formula E is a racing body that uses all-electric cars. The series is also the only sport-certified net-zero carbon since its inception.

"Nissan is recognised for its pioneering electric vehicles, and we’re delighted to work with them as they develop their next-generation line-up,” said Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, in a release.

“They [Nissan] have rapidly proven themselves a force to be reckoned with on our grid too. The performance benefits of Gen3 will create more intense competition on track and drive progress off track, showing car buyers the full potential of electric vehicles. We are delighted Nissan will embark on this next phase of Formula E’s journey."

Nissan is the only Japanese manufacturer on the grid, joining the Formula E Series in 2018. Its focus will be on the knowledge and technology needed to make the transfer from the racetrack to the road. All in an effort to develop better electric vehicles for customers.

Nissan committed to Formula E through 2026

"Nissan’s vision for cars goes far beyond simply modes of transport,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Nissan.

“We aim to design and build electric vehicles that transform the way communities connect and move, and inspire us all to work towards a sustainable society. For Nissan, Formula E helps us bring excitement, energy and the environment to the forefront as we deliver this vision of the future to an ever-growing, new, young and diverse audience."

Nissan, is represented by Season 2 Formula E Champion Sébastien Buemi and 2020 Berlin E-Prix winner (Round 10) Oliver Rowland.

There have been five different Formula E champions in the 69 races over its first six seasons, along with 17 winners. It is sanctioned by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Formula E will be returning to the United States on Jul. 10. The 2020 New York City ePrix on the streets of Brooklyn was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.