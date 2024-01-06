India loses Formula-E race as Hyderabad E-Prix stands cancelled

An official statement from Formula-E has declared that the Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 in 2024 Season 10 has been cancelled. This is a massive blow to Indian motorsport fans, particularly Formula-E enthusiasts.

The cancellation was made due to the Telangana government's Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) failing to carry out the host city agreement. Formula-E was left with no choice but to formally give notice to MAUD for the breach of contract, which eventually led to the cancellation.

Speaking about the scrapped 2024 Hyderabad E-Prix, co-founder and chief championship officer of the sport, Alberto Longo, said (via fiaformulae.com):

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad.”

The new CEO of the sport, Jeff Dodds also added:

“It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications.

“Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”

Dan Ticktum feels Formula-E could be India's top motorsport event

Dan Ticktum, a Formula-E racer, believes the Hyderabad E-Prix has the potential to grow into India's top international motorsport event. The British driver is excited for further racing in India and liked his first thoughts of the track. When Sportskeeda asked Ticktum about his first impressions, he said:

“I think, you know obviously, F1 doesn't come here anymore so I think it would be good for FE to do a multi-year deal and then it becomes a big event in India to have FE in it. Becomes like the main motorsport event of the year. So it's good, yeah.”

Only time will tell whether the issue with the host city contract will be resolved and whether the Hyderabad E-Prix will ever go ahead in the future or not.