"It will be my first experience in a Formula 1 car, which I’m sure will be special" - Jehan Daruvala on testing with F1 team McLaren

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala is all set to experience testing a Formula 1 car.

The racer is set to take part in a test drive with world championship-winning team McLaren this week. Daruvala will drive the MCL35M car at the Silverstone circuit in England.

This will be the first time the Indian racer will be testing and driving a Formula 1 car. Daruvala is currently making waves on the Formula 2 circuit and is placed third in the standings. The test drive at the Silverstone circuit marks an important step in his aim to become only the third Indian to race in Formula 1.

Jehan Daruvala was elated on getting the opportunity to test drive a Formula 1 car. He said that he was grateful for the opportunity. He said:

"I’m incredibly grateful to be getting this opportunity. Testing in Formula 1 is extremely limited and opportunities like these are not easy to come by, especially with a championship-winning team like McLaren. It will be my first experience in a Formula 1 car, which I’m sure will be special."

Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June.Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June. Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! 👊🇮🇳 https://t.co/rimIYCtE7q

The racer also thanked the support he has received from all corners, including Red Bull and Mumbai Falcons, adding:

"The support that I have received from the Red Bull Junior Team, my family and sponsors like the Mumbai Falcons, coupled with the opportunity that McLaren has given me, will enable me to prepare myself better to achieve my childhood dream of competing in Formula 1."

Jehan Daruvala could aim for McLaren test driver spot next season

Jehan Daruvala remains an integral part of the Red Bull Junior Team, having joined in 2020.

He will be looking to impress with his driving and racing skills in the two-day test drive. If he does so, the Indian racer could aim for a reserve driver's spot with McLaren in the Formula 1 season sooner rather than later.

In the ongoing Formula 1 season, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris are the race drivers for McLaren, with the former enjoying a below-par season. The test drivers are Stoffel Vandoorne, Oscar Piastri, Colton Herta and Nyck de Vries.

