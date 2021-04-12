Stoffel Vandoorne records his first Formula E win of 2021 at Rome E-Prix 

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne has vaulted into the Formula E drivers standings top 4 with his victory at the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR in Italy. After a disappointing showing in Saturday’s Rome E-Prix where he failed to finish, he bounced back, grabbing 26 points, including the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap with a time of 1:41.820.

"Today was all about redemption for yesterday,” Vandoorne said. "The pace of the car has been great the whole weekend, and today we managed to get a decent qualifying session despite the challenging track conditions. I want to congratulate my team. We had a very good strategy with Attack Mode and managed to build a gap when needed. It feels good to achieve this today with this team."

Vandoorne is now just 10 points behind leader Sam Bird of Jaguar Racing in the Formula E standings. Bird’s teammate, Mitch Evans, is second, and Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns third. He started the day in 15th place. 18 of the 24 starters finished the race, with one driver, Norman Nato, disqualified.

Championship leader Sam Bird and Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) made contact with each other as they were trying to get top-10 points; however, they wrecked and knocked each other out of the race on Lap 22.

Jaguar Racing continues to lead the team standings with 82 points. Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team is second (-17) followed by DS Techeetah (-36).

Formula E Rome E-Prix podium finishers

Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) finished second and third respectively.

"The team seemed pleased with the result today,” said Sims. “The gap to overtake Pascal was pretty narrow, but we reacted well and had a successful strategy. I am happy with the race and the way we used Attack Mode. It is my second weekend with Mahindra Racing, and we still have lots to learn with pace and qualifying. We’ll keep working and trying."

"It feels good to be on the podium, but I am still disappointed as I was leading the race at one point,” Wehrlein said. “We missed some good opportunities, but it was a good day for us overall. In the race and qualifying, it feels like we are lacking pace. We need to keep working and improve for the next race. I’m pleased with my result on my second weekend with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. Stoffel was extremely fast today, so congratulations to him on his first win of the season!"

Up next for Formula E is the inaugural Valencia E-Prix in Spain on April 24 & 25.