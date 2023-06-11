Who were the Ferrari drivers in the 24 Hours of Le Mans? Driver profiles explored

The no. 53 Ferrari AF Corse came out on top in the 2023 edition of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race. In the 2023 edition of this prestigious event, Ferrari made a triumphant return, and three exceptional drivers represented the Italian marque: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Let's delve into the profiles of these talented individuals who contributed to Ferrari's success at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

#1 Alessandro Pier Guidi

Alessandro Pier Guidi, hailing from Tortona, Italy, has forged an impressive racing career. Beginning in karting, he swiftly climbed the ranks to single-seater racing before ultimately excelling in GT racing. Guidi joined the esteemed Ferrari family in 2012 as a factory driver, earning recognition for his outstanding performances.

In 2017, Guidi made his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, partnering with James Calado and Michele Rugolo in the AF Corse team. The trio piloted the Ferrari 488 GTE and showcased their skill and determination, securing a commendable 4th-place finish in the fiercely competitive GTE Pro class.

#2 James Calado

Le Mans 24 Hour Race winning trio

James Calado, the British driver born in Cropthorne, England, shares a passion for motorsport that has driven him to remarkable achievements. Starting with karting, he swiftly advanced to single-seater racing, leaving an indelible mark in various Formula championships.

Calado joined the ranks of Ferrari as a factory driver in 2013, solidifying his place among the elite. His inaugural Le Mans experience was in 2017, when he joined forces with Guidi and Rugolo in the AF Corse team.

Together, they showcased exceptional teamwork and skill, propelling the Ferrari 488 GTE to a well-deserved 4th place finish in the fiercely competitive GTE Pro class.

#3 Antonio Giovinazzi

Hailing from Martina Franca, Italy, Antonio Giovinazzi has made a name for himself in the racing world. Like his fellow Ferrari teammates, he embarked on his motorsport journey in karting and then transitioned to single-seater racing, leaving an impression with remarkable performances in junior categories. Giovinazzi's talent earned him the role of F1 reserve driver with Ferrari in 2017.

While Giovinazzi primarily focuses on Formula 1, he has also embraced endurance racing, including the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. Making his Le Mans debut in 2019, he joined forces with Pierre Kaffer and Olivier Beretta in the AF Corse team.

Their relentless drive and expertise behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE secured an impressive 3rd-place finish in the highly competitive GTE Pro class. It earned Giovinazzi a coveted spot on the podium in his maiden Le Mans appearance.

Ferrari clinch the 24 Hours of Le Mans whereas Toyota finish second

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

The 2023 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans witnessed Ferrari's triumphant return to this storied endurance race. This was Ferrari's first victory at the legendary event since the 1960s, effectively ending the runner-up Toyota's winning streak.

The Italian side lapped Le Mans 342 times, covering a distance of 2,893 miles in the process.

The #8 for the Japanese marque Toyota trailed in second following an incident for Ryo Hirakawa 100 minutes from the end of the race, robbing the Centenary event of a grandstand finish. This was Toyota's first loss in the event in 6 years.

The Italian side and the Toyota were joined by the Cadillac #2 LMDh machine of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, and Richard Westbrook on the podium.

