Where did Ferrari finish in the 2023 Le Mans 24?

Ferrari pulled off a sensational win on its return to 24 Hours of Le Mans, putting an end to Toyota's dominance in the event. The #51 Ferrari AF Corse driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado, and Alessandro Pier Guidi won the centenary Le Mans race, having started on the front row.

The #51 Ferrari weathered the changing conditions, lengthy safety car periods, and technical issues to win the most prestigious endurance race. The Italian team emerged victorious for the first time since 1965.

The battle for the win boiled down to the #51 and #8 Toyota in the final part of the race. At the end of 24 hours, the #8 Hypercar driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa finished two minutes behind the winning Ferrari.

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

The Italian team's second car, #50 driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen, finished fifth having started on pole position. They were on course for a victory until an issue with the energy-recovery system and a venture into the gravel in the rain derailed their efforts.

The #2 Cadillac Racing car driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, and Richard Westbrook took the final podium spot. Their sister car finished one place behind, as the American team sealed the third and fourth spots.

In the early hours of the race, the Hypercar category witnessed a close battle between the Toyota, Porsche, Ferrari, and Peugeot teams for the lead. The #51 Ferrari completed 342 laps en route to victory in the 24-hour race.

The #34 Inter Europol Competition team driven by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, and Fabio Scherer won the competitive LMP2 class. The #33 Corvette Racing team won the LM GTE class. NASCAR's Garage 56 team managed to finish the 24 hour race.

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc expresses interest in Le Mans

F1 driver Charles Leclerc was in attendance as Ferrari dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Leclerc and team principal Frederic Vassuer were present in the team garage.

The two witnessed the #51 car winning the centenary edition of the iconic race. Leclerc spoke to Eurosport after his team's victory, saying:

"It feels absolutely amazing. Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition."

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact with a small rock on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I am really happy that Ferrari won, it was an incredible experience."

When questioned about his interest in competing in the 24-hour race, Charles Leclerc replied:

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy."

