Why did Team Penske get penalized by IndyCar? Exploring Newgarden and McLaughlin's disqualification

IndyCar recently imposed penalties on Team Penske, owned by series owner Roger Penske, after discovering the team manipulated the push-to-pass overtake system during the season-opening race, won by Josef Newgarden.

According to the IndyCar regulations, the push-to-pass system, which delivers a 50hp extra boost, is disabled before starts and restarts on road and street course races. After the series enables the system, drivers can use the extra power with the press of a button on the steering wheel.

During the recent race weekend at Long Beach, IndyCar discovered in the warm-up session that three Penske cars were able to bypass the software and utilize the push-to-pass system at any time around the track. The series subsequently reviewed the data from the season-opening race which revealed that the Penske cars could use the push-to-pass system on starts and restarts.

"During the Sunday, April 21 warmup session ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, IndyCar discovered the team’s possible rules violation," the series stated.

"An extensive review of data from the race on the streets of St. Petersburg revealed that Team Penske manipulated the overtake system so that the No. 2, 3 and 12 cars had the ability to use Push to Pass on starts and restarts."

IndyCar announced the disqualification of the race winner Josef Newgarden (#2 Chevy), and third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin (#3 Chevy) as they were determined to gain an unfair advantage. A 10-point deduction was announced for #12 Chevy driver Will Power, as he was determined not to have gained any advantage.

Additionally, all three entries were penalized $25,000, with Team Penske asked to forfeit all the prize money from the St. Petersburg race weekend. Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, who finished second in the season opener, inherited the race win.

Team Penske releases statement acknowledging penalties

Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, released a statement elaborating that there was an oversight from their side in removing the push-to-pass software after the recent hybrid test.

Cindric acknowledged that their drivers could deploy the push-to-pass button at St. Petersburg, with Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin having violated the rules by deploying the extra energy on a restart. He concluded by stating the team accepted the penalties levied on them.

"Unfortunately, the push-to-pass software was not removed as it should have been, following recently completed hybrid testing in the Team Penske Indy cars. This software allowed for push-to-pass to be deployed during restarts at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix race, when it should not have been permitted," the statement read.

"The No. 2 car driven by Josef Newgarden and the No. 3 car driven by Scott McLaughlin, both deployed push-to-pass on a restart, which violated IndyCar rules. Team Penske accepts the penalties applied by IndyCar."

Josef Newgarden drops down to 11th in the driver's standings while Scott McLaughlin drops down to the bottom of the standings and Will Power is in fifth place.