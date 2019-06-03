×
Petrucci thanks 'amazing' team-mate Dovizioso after first MotoGP win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    03 Jun 2019, 00:24 IST
Petrucci - cropped
Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez celebrate with Danilo Petrucci

An emotional Danilo Petrucci thanked team-mate Andrea Dovizioso after claiming his breakthrough MotoGP victory at his home Italian Grand Prix.

Petrucci finally ended his wait for a race win in fairy-tale fashion, recovering from illness to triumph at Mugello despite pressure from Dovizioso and five-time champion Marc Marquez.

The Italian struggled to find the words to describe his achievement, yet he was keen to emphasise the role of Ducati collaeague Dovizioso in his success.

"I could not imagine to win my first race here," Petrucci told BT Sport. "I have to say a big thank you to my family, my team and especially to Andrea Dovizioso.

"From this winter, he adopted me like a brother. He really gave me his deepest secret, his deepest advice. It is amazing in MotoGP that you have a guy like this.

"I cannot be more happy to have Andrea as my team-mate and my friend. He is really special."

Petrucci was still disbelieving as he faced the media after his stunning victory.

"I haven't realised that I've won," he said. "Maybe now, this evening, when I go to bed and close my eyes, I will think about it.

"When I crossed the line, I started to scream. I am so proud to have won my own GP, near the Ducati factory, with a lot of pressure. Everyone was waiting for us.

"It was a difficult weekend because Marc was very, very fast and it was always difficult.

"One small door, maybe a window, opened and I simply jumped in. Then I led all the [last] lap. I said they could not pass me because I braked so hard. Then it was 3, 2, 1... [screams].

"It was very, very unbelievable. I have no words to describe my feeling."

But Petrucci was still certain he would be pipped at the last, explaining: "At the exit of the last corner, I thought, 'this is my story, someone will pass me at the last minute'.

"But then no-one passed me and I crossed the line and it was simply amazing, simply amazing."

