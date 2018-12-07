Preparations in Full Swing for INRC Finale, Popular Rally'18

L-R Gloria Mahesh, G.S Joshy, Elias Thomas Paarel

Preparations for the 24th Popular Rally are going on in full swing. Marking the official start of the Rally, the Supplementary Regulations have been published in the FMSCI & INRC official websites. Major teams like Mahindra Adventure, ARKA Motorsports and Team Champions have already registered for the Rally and more entries are expected before the deadline ends. This year the Rally will take place in the following categories : INRC 1, INRC 2, INRC 3, FMSCI 2WD Cup, FMSCI 4WD Cup and Esteem Class.

All arrangements for the official flag off from Le Meridien, Kochi at 11.30 am on 13.12.2018 have been completed. Entry to the event is free for the public. The Rally cars will proceed to Kuttikanam on the same day. The scrutiny of cars will take place at Mundakkayam and the Recce will be in the Mundakkayam – Kuttikanam sector on 14.12.2018. The Special Stages of the Rally will commence at 6 am on 15.12.2018 from Mundakkayam. Those interested to watch the rally should occupy their positions at the permitted areas along the SS Route before 6 am and thereafter movement will not be permitted in the secured area until the stages are over. All safety guidelines should be strictly followed and basic necessities like water, dry snacks, sunglasses etc should be carried along. No waste materials should be littered along the stage routes.

After completing 9 stages of the Rally on the 15th, 2 more stages of the Rally will take place at Kuttikanam and Mundakkayam on 16.12.2018 from 6 am. Thereafter the rally cars will drive back to Kochi for the Super Special Stage (SSS) at HMT Colony Road, Kalamassery at 3 pm. The entry is free for the public, but they need to enter the venue by 2.30 pm.

The trophy presentation to the Winner of Popular Rally 2018 and the champagne shower will be held at the SSS venue itself. The official podium ceremony will be held at Le Meridien on the same day evening, before invited guests.

For the first time in India, a Mobile App is being launched, exclusively for the Popular Rally. This will provide all Rally related news, events, programme schedules etc. at the finger tips. The Leader Board in the App will broadcast live results of each stage of the Rally. It will also enable easy access of locations in the Special Stage routes of the Rally through Google Maps. A “Predict and Win” Contest is being organized through the App for the general public. After downloading the app, anyone can predict the prospective Winner of Popular Rally 2018 and win fabulous prizes. The App will also host video footages and photographs of the Rally. Even after the Popular Rally 2018, the App will continue to provide feeds on motorsports in general. The Popular Rally App has been developed by Appzoc and it can be downloaded free from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and also through QR code scanning.

