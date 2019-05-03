Problem behind COTA crash is fixed - Marquez

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 03 May 2019, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

Repsol Honda have fixed the problem that led to Marc Marquez's crash at the Circuit of the Americas last time out, says the defending MotoGP champion.

Marquez appeared poised for a comfortable win in the Grand Prix of the Americas but was forced to retire after falling at turn 12.

That allowed Alex Rins to claim the first victory of his career in the premier class, the Suzuki Ecstar rider edging out Valentino Rossi.

Marquez trails Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by nine points in the riders' standings, but he heads into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won last year, happy the issue that caused his accident is behind the team.

"The most important thing for myself is we understand, with the team, why I crashed," he said at a media conference on Thursday.

"Because I was riding in a really good way, I had very good confidence with the bike and [the crash] was difficult to understand, but then after we analysed many, many things we understand [why I crashed].

"Of course, in the end, it's my fault because I crashed.

"But during the weekend in Austin, I said that 'we have a small problem, we need to fix it', and this small problem was there in the race.

“The most important thing is that I understand with the team why I crashed” - @marcmarquez93



After the shock result in America, Marc refocused himself immediately and looked forward to the next event #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/9qag9eJawt — MotoGP (@MotoGP) May 2, 2019

Advertisement

"And it's a race track where we have these first-gear corners [that are] really strange, and it was the first time in the championship [in 2019] that we had these kinds of corners, and we had a problem.

"After we deeply analysed with my team, we understand that the crash was coming from something.

"I cannot say what, but it was coming from something that I didn't expect because [the problem] was not every lap.

"They [Honda] have already tested with [test rider Stefan] Bradl and it looks like it's fixed, so this is important and it's something that's normal.

"We are in the third race of the championship - now in the fourth - the engine is new and sometimes [it] happens.

"The most important thing is that after a mistake, after a zero in the championship, we are only nine points behind the first guy [Dovizioso], so it's nothing, we are still there."