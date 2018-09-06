Rossi snubs Marquez handshake amid continued feud

Marc Marquez with Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi passed up the opportunity to end his feud with Marc Marquez on Thursday as he refused to shake his MotoGP rival's hand.

Rossi and Marquez have had a fractious relationship over the years as they have competed for the title, with their latest spat stemming from the Italian's claim in April that the world champion had intentionally caused him to crash at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Championship leader Marquez sought to put the issue to bed earlier this week, saying he would like to "make peace", but when these comments were put to Rossi ahead of the San Marino GP, he was not interested.

"Yeah, I heard this, but I don't know - it sounds to me a bit strange," Rossi told a news conference. "In reality, we don't have any problem. I don't know why we have to make peace. For me, it's okay."

Despite these claims, Rossi did not then take the opportunity to shake Marquez's hand in front of the media - a gesture the two have shared previously - to leave the Spaniard bemused.

"It's nice and, of course, for me, it's no problem to shake hands," said Marquez before the snub. "It's like this. What can I say? Already the second time. No problem, I will race the same."

Rossi is currently in second place in the standings, 59 points behind Marquez.