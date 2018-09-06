Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rossi snubs Marquez handshake amid continued feud

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    06 Sep 2018, 23:18 IST
marquezrossi - Cropped
Marc Marquez with Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi passed up the opportunity to end his feud with Marc Marquez on Thursday as he refused to shake his MotoGP rival's hand.

Rossi and Marquez have had a fractious relationship over the years as they have competed for the title, with their latest spat stemming from the Italian's claim in April that the world champion had intentionally caused him to crash at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Championship leader Marquez sought to put the issue to bed earlier this week, saying he would like to "make peace", but when these comments were put to Rossi ahead of the San Marino GP, he was not interested.

"Yeah, I heard this, but I don't know - it sounds to me a bit strange," Rossi told a news conference. "In reality, we don't have any problem. I don't know why we have to make peace. For me, it's okay."

Despite these claims, Rossi did not then take the opportunity to shake Marquez's hand in front of the media - a gesture the two have shared previously - to leave the Spaniard bemused.

"It's nice and, of course, for me, it's no problem to shake hands," said Marquez before the snub. "It's like this. What can I say? Already the second time. No problem, I will race the same."

Rossi is currently in second place in the standings, 59 points behind Marquez.

Omnisport
NEWS
Marquez claims first Dutch TT pole, Rossi third after crash
RELATED STORY
Marquez maintains Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso pips Marquez to pole at milestone GP
RELATED STORY
Concerned Rossi expects to 'suffer' on race day
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo seals first pole since 2016 as Marquez emerges in...
RELATED STORY
Marquez holds off Dovizioso charge to claim Austrian pole
RELATED STORY
Rossi delights Mugello crowd with record-breaking pole
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us