Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Team Amaravati's Jonas Andersson makes a splendid debut at F1h2O China

Press Release
NEWS
News
31   //    24 Sep 2018, 14:35 IST

ETeam
Team Amaravati - Grand Prix of Xiangyang

Mumbai, September 24, 2018: The race went down to the wire and Team Amaravati pushed the limits and came out trumps at UIM F1H2O World championship - Agile Grand Prix of Xiangyang, China. 

Team Amaravati made a stunning debut at the BRM qualifications round on 22nd September, with the lead & fastest driver Jonas Andersson. The main race held on 23rd September with 39 laps saw Andersson clinching the fourth spot, missing the podium finish by a whisker to Team Abu Dhabi. Team head and driver Jonas Andersson and partner Erik Edin have put up an admirable performance and are all set to heat up the competition, with the next instalment taking place in River Krishna from 16th to 18th of November.

Post China Grand Prix, the competition will move to India for the first time after a gap of 14 years. Teams are formulating intense strategies to perform at the Indian battle and showcase their talent for Indian viewers. The Indian edition of F1H2O Motorboat Racing is organized in association with India Extreme Adventure Activities Private Limited and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente produced a great performance today and got the triumphant run. He was able to regulate the 39-lap race on the Han River from all over to take his sixth career victory at UIM.

Second place went to THANI AL Qemzi (Team Abu Dhabi) with Erik Stark (Team Amaravati) in third.


<p>
Results - Grand Prix of Xiangyang - F1H2O

F1H2O World Championship in India:

Amaravati, the upcoming capital city of Andhra Pradesh is all set to host the much-awaited Powerboat racing of the year, F1H20. The World Championship is scheduled to take place on November 16th, 17th and 18th November 2018, on the River Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, India’s south-eastern coast. The adrenaline pumping battle will feature teams from Amravati India, along with seven other major cities across the globe including Portugal, UK, France, Italy, China & UAE.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing (F1H2O) world championship is making a grand comeback to India for the first time since 2004, and is all set to mesmerise the Indian audience and speed aficionados at the picturesque city of Amaravati.


Topics you might be interested in:
F1H20 Power Boat World Championship
Press Release
NEWS
Team Amaravati All Set for Its Maiden Voyage at UIM F1H2O...
RELATED STORY
Andhra Pradesh to host F1 Powerboat World Championship...
RELATED STORY
Indian Rally Driver Takale to make his WRC debut at Rally...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 Photographs: MRF F1600, F4 and Caterham 7...
RELATED STORY
The story of the greatest rivalry at Le Mans
RELATED STORY
Three in a row for Lorenzo at Aragon
RELATED STORY
Scott Dixon adds 5th IndyCar championship to resume
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Richmond: Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez will start...
RELATED STORY
Teenaged Tijil Rao to debut in national racing
RELATED STORY
Former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson to make Formula...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us