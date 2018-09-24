Team Amaravati's Jonas Andersson makes a splendid debut at F1h2O China

Team Amaravati - Grand Prix of Xiangyang

Mumbai, September 24, 2018: The race went down to the wire and Team Amaravati pushed the limits and came out trumps at UIM F1H2O World championship - Agile Grand Prix of Xiangyang, China.

Team Amaravati made a stunning debut at the BRM qualifications round on 22nd September, with the lead & fastest driver Jonas Andersson. The main race held on 23rd September with 39 laps saw Andersson clinching the fourth spot, missing the podium finish by a whisker to Team Abu Dhabi. Team head and driver Jonas Andersson and partner Erik Edin have put up an admirable performance and are all set to heat up the competition, with the next instalment taking place in River Krishna from 16th to 18th of November.

Post China Grand Prix, the competition will move to India for the first time after a gap of 14 years. Teams are formulating intense strategies to perform at the Indian battle and showcase their talent for Indian viewers. The Indian edition of F1H2O Motorboat Racing is organized in association with India Extreme Adventure Activities Private Limited and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente produced a great performance today and got the triumphant run. He was able to regulate the 39-lap race on the Han River from all over to take his sixth career victory at UIM.

Second place went to THANI AL Qemzi (Team Abu Dhabi) with Erik Stark (Team Amaravati) in third.

Results - Grand Prix of Xiangyang - F1H2O

F1H2O World Championship in India:

Amaravati, the upcoming capital city of Andhra Pradesh is all set to host the much-awaited Powerboat racing of the year, F1H20. The World Championship is scheduled to take place on November 16th, 17th and 18th November 2018, on the River Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, India’s south-eastern coast. The adrenaline pumping battle will feature teams from Amravati India, along with seven other major cities across the globe including Portugal, UK, France, Italy, China & UAE.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing (F1H2O) world championship is making a grand comeback to India for the first time since 2004, and is all set to mesmerise the Indian audience and speed aficionados at the picturesque city of Amaravati.