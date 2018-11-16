US-based Rally team SNAP Racing scores its best result in India

Photo Credits: Holden Harwood

US-based rally team Snap Racing scored its best result in India in the round-3 of the INRC (Indian National Rally Championship), the Rally of Arunachal 2018.

Snap racing has taken part in popular American rallies such as the New England forest Rally, 10000 Lakes Rally, Ojibwe Forest rally and Rallye Baie-des-Chaleurs in Canada.

In 2016 Sumit Panjabi, the founder and team principal, won the Super Production Class title in Rally America Eastern Division Champion in a Mitsubishi Evolution X.

Sumit made his comeback to Indian Rallying with his outfit Snap Racing featuring two cars in the INRC-2 class, former National champion Phalguna Urs and APRC title winning co-driver Srikanth Gowda joined hands with the team earlier this year.

Phalguna Urs finished overall second in his VW Polo, which has been the best result for the team in Indian Rallying to date. The crew also won the INRC-2 class with a comfortable lead of over 50 seconds. Snap Racing teammates Sumit Punjabi / Shahid Salman encountered early mechanical problems and still managed to finish 5th in class managing to pick up valuable points for the team.

Speaking on the achievement of his outfit, Mr. Sumit Punjabi said, " The team achieved its best result at the midway point of the championship, which is great. This sets us up very well going into the final two rounds of the INRC championship. What I'm most happy about is that we got an overall top three finish sooner than expected and this has given the team a whole lot of confidence and room for more development and testing in the upcoming two events to prepare to put an aggressive fight for the 2019 season."

With average speeds being over a 100 kmph the Rally of Arunachal was by far, among the fastest stage rally event the country has ever witnessed. The changing weather conditions made it challenging for even seasoned campaigners. The event was aced by Mahindra's Amittrajit Ghosh, who won by a margin as slim as 5.9 seconds over second-placed Phalguna Urs.

With two more events remaining and 50 points up for grabs in the Coffee Day Rally, Chikmagalur and the Popular Rally, Kochi, Phalguna is 18 points behind the INRC-2 Championship leader Karna Kadur and will be looking to repeat his success from Arunachal to ensure a tight title fight.