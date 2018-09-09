Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WATCH: Rider disqualified for pulling rival's brake lever at MotoGP event

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Sep 2018
fenati - CROPPED
Moto2 rider Romano Fenati.

Romano Fenati was disqualified from Sunday's Moto2 race in San Marino after grabbing the brake lever of a rival rider.

Fenati and Stefano Manzi came together as they battled for 12th place at Misano, with both running off track and losing ground on the rest of the field as a result.

Following the contact, Marinelli Snipers' Fenati pulled alongside Manzi and reached over to activate the Forward rider's brakes, prompting him to momentarily lose balance.

Fenati was black flagged for irresponsible riding before stewards later announced the Italian will serve a two-race ban.

Meanwhile Manzi - who subsequently retired from the race - was hit with a six-place grid penalty, which will be served at Aragon in Spain on September 23, for his involvement in the initial incident.

"The FIM MotoGP Stewards decided to suspend Fenati from the next two Grands Prix following the offence, deemed serious," a statement read on MotoGP's official website.

"Manzi recieved [sic] a penalty of six grid positions at the next race, also for irresponsible riding, but in a different and earlier incident between the two."

This is not the first time Fenati has landed himself in trouble. In 2015, he kicked out at and switched off the bike of Niklas Ajo during a warm-up session for a Moto3 race in Argentina.

