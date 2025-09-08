10 most notorious NASCAR radio outbursts of all time

NASCAR radio recordings have given several rants and rages over the years. Drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners often vent their frustrations during races.Christopher Bell recently burst over the team radio during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway on September 7. After finishing seventh, Bell criticized his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing crew's strategy, saying:&quot;We just f**king ran seventh with the best car on the track! Every f**king week, it's the same s**t. We're the last car to pit road. I'm over it!&quot;Here are ten more notorious radio outbursts in NASCAR over the years.#10 Kurt Busch at Darlington (2012 NASCAR Cup Series)After a disappointing finish at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kurt Busch berated his crew over the radio, saying:&quot;I hate my f****** job.&quot;Busch's car had spun out after a flat tyre caused him to spin out. He also got involved in a fight with Ryan Newman's pit members, which led to a $50,000 fine and a probation period for Busch.#9 Kyle Larson at New Hampshire (2024)Kyle Larson silenced his spotter, Tyler Monn, after Denny Hamlin made contact with his No. 5 Chevy at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, saying:&quot;&quot;Shut the f*** up.&quot;Monn had commented on Larson letting Hamlin.#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Bristol (2010)Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was fed up after a speeding penalty, erupted over the radio and snapped at his No. 88 team crew chief, Lance McGrew, in 2010.&quot;This is Bristol. I don't ever (freakin') lay down. Don't ever say that again on the radio,&quot; Jr. said.Earnhardt Jr. was hoping for a win after a 62-race winless streak when NASCAR flagged him for speeding on pit road.#7 Kyle Busch at Charlotte (2019)Kyle Busch unleashed one of the most infamous mid-race rants of the decade during the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.&quot;These cars are the worst [expletive] driving cars I've ever [expletive] had in my entire [expletive] racing life!&quot; he said.#6 Ryan Blaney at Phoenix (2017)In 2017, Ryan Blaney called out Dale Earnhardt Jr. over his radio mic and said:&quot;F***ing tires are gone, because the f***ing 88 car is a d**k.&quot;Blaney later apologized for his comments on social media.#5 Jeff Gordon at Pocono (2015)Jeff Gordon had a heated exchange with his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, late in a race at Pocono Raceway in 2015. Gordon questioned the team's strategy when Gustafson suggested pitting for new tires.&quot;'What the f*** is the problem?&quot; Gustafson asked at one point during the exchange (00:38).#4 Kyle Larson at Iowa (2025)At Iowa Speedway, Kyle Larson voiced his frustration towards Chase Elliott after a contact that left the No.5 car skidding sideways.&quot;How much f****ing room do I have to leave people? I’ve been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere the last f***ing hour,&quot; Larson said.#3 Jeff Gordon at Phoenix (2012)Jeff Gordon was enraged after Clint Bowyer bumped him during the 2012 AdvoCare 500 at Phoenix Raceway.&quot;F*** 15! I'm a f*** his a*s up!&quot; Gordon said.Gordon ended up purposely wrecking Bowyer towards the end of the race and also got involved in a post-race fight.#2 Ryan Blaney at Darlington (2024)Ryan Blaney was upset after he suffered his second DNF of the NASCAR Cup season at Darlington Raceway last year. After a multi-car wreck, Blaney said over the radio:&quot;I'm gonna go kill both those mother f***ers is what I'm gonna do.&quot;Blaney had to end his day early after damage to his car.#1 Kyle Busch at Kansas (2025)Kyle Busch, who was hoping for a win at Kansas earlier this season, ended up getting involved in a series of unfortunate incidents, including a spin, and shared his frustration over the radio:&quot;They're all f***ing clowns. Every single one of 'em.&quot;Busch was and still is in the middle of his longest NASCAR Cup winless streak since 2023.