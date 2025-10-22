2025 NASCAR Xfinity 500: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 Xfinity 500 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 35th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Martinsville Speedway on October 26. This year's edition at the 0.526-mile short track will mark the 77th annual Xfinity 500.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice on October 25, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 pm ET before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 500 laps in Ridgeway, Virginia, divided into three stages, totaling 263 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Xfinity 500Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Martinsville Speedway, as per dailydownforce.com:Friday, October 24, 2025NASCAR Truck Series Slim Jim 200: High 65°F, Low 62°F, Wind 2-3 mph, and 0% chance of rain.Saturday, October 25, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 60°F, Low 51°F, Wind 1 mph, and 5% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250: High 60°F, Low 51°F, Wind 1 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Sunday, October 26, 2025Xfinity 500: High 65°F, Low 60°F, Wind 3 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Martinsville playoff raceThe 2025 Xfinity 500 iteration is set to see 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the ninth race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez