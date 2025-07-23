3 impressive call sign names of NASCAR stars from the latest Top Gun-inspired video feat. Chase Elliott’s ‘Peaches’

NASCAR shared an announcement video for the historic 2026 race in San Diego on Wednesday, July 23. The call signs of the drivers within the video became a talking point on X.Chase Elliott, the popular motorsports driver, was nicknamed “Peaches” for the video inspired by the popular film, Top Gun. Due to his rookie status and untapped potential, Carson Hocevar was termed “Hot Shot”. Noah “Rizz” Gragson brought out the new term lingo, which calculated the attractiveness quotient.Here is a full list of names shared by motorsports journalist Taylor Kitchen on X:&quot;I love this video and the driver call signs Chase “Peaches” Elliott Noah “Rizz” Gragson Joey “Zamboni” Logano Chase “Hoosier” Briscoe Carson “Hot Shot” Hocevar William “Flame” Byron.&quot;NASCAR will make history in 2026 when it runs its first-ever street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, the first event ever held on an active military installation. The San Diego Weekend will occur on June 19-21 with all three NASCAR events, Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.The street race replaces the prior Chicago street race, as well as coinciding with the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, highlighting motorsports with military history, with views of the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego.This will give a unique racing experience for long-time motorsports fans, which NASCAR has never done before with any venue. The officials have already started promoting the 2026 race through a video featuring popular drivers with suitable call sign names.Here are three of the more impressive names from the video shared by NASCAR.#1 Chase &quot;Peaches&quot; ElliottChase Elliot is currently leading the Cup Series standings, 14 points ahead of fellow Hendrick teammate William Byron. Elliott is known for being skilled on road courses and ovals, with his most recent strong finishes of sixth at Dover and third at Sonoma.A second-generation racer and 2020 Cup Series champion, Elliott has developed into one of NASCAR’s fan favorites, highlighted by his trademark “Peaches” nickname, reflecting his Southern roots.#2 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey &quot;Zamboni&quot; LoganoJoey Logano has consistently shown the ability to make performance gains through the 2025 season, delivering five top-10 results and holding a respectable points position. Mid-2025 has him close to the top 10 in the Cup Series standings, and still viable in the playoff scenario.The nickname &quot;Zamboni&quot; given to Logano in the latest Top Gun-themed video highlights his effectiveness as a smooth and technically precise driver, like a Zamboni machine that perfectly resurfaces ice.#3 William &quot;Flame&quot; ByronWith 14 career Cup Series wins, including consecutive victories in the Daytona 500 in early 2025, Byron's reputation as one of the motorsports stars is solidified. Byron drives with speed and thought, combining talent, potential, and technique with the support of Rudy Fugle, his crew chief.Byron’s nickname “Flame” reflects his aggressive yet controlled approach on the track, symbolizing his fiery competitiveness and the speed he brings to each race.