  • NASCAR
  • 3 impressive call sign names of NASCAR stars from the latest Top Gun-inspired video feat. Chase Elliott’s ‘Peaches’

3 impressive call sign names of NASCAR stars from the latest Top Gun-inspired video feat. Chase Elliott’s ‘Peaches’

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:48 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Chase Elliott at NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

NASCAR shared an announcement video for the historic 2026 race in San Diego on Wednesday, July 23. The call signs of the drivers within the video became a talking point on X.

Ad

Chase Elliott, the popular motorsports driver, was nicknamed “Peaches” for the video inspired by the popular film, Top Gun. Due to his rookie status and untapped potential, Carson Hocevar was termed “Hot Shot”. Noah “Rizz” Gragson brought out the new term lingo, which calculated the attractiveness quotient.

Here is a full list of names shared by motorsports journalist Taylor Kitchen on X:

"I love this video and the driver call signs Chase “Peaches” Elliott Noah “Rizz” Gragson Joey “Zamboni” Logano Chase “Hoosier” Briscoe Carson “Hot Shot” Hocevar William “Flame” Byron."
Ad
Trending
Ad

NASCAR will make history in 2026 when it runs its first-ever street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, the first event ever held on an active military installation. The San Diego Weekend will occur on June 19-21 with all three NASCAR events, Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

The street race replaces the prior Chicago street race, as well as coinciding with the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, highlighting motorsports with military history, with views of the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego.

Ad

This will give a unique racing experience for long-time motorsports fans, which NASCAR has never done before with any venue. The officials have already started promoting the 2026 race through a video featuring popular drivers with suitable call sign names.

Here are three of the more impressive names from the video shared by NASCAR.

#1 Chase "Peaches" Elliott

Chase Elliot is currently leading the Cup Series standings, 14 points ahead of fellow Hendrick teammate William Byron. Elliott is known for being skilled on road courses and ovals, with his most recent strong finishes of sixth at Dover and third at Sonoma.

Ad

A second-generation racer and 2020 Cup Series champion, Elliott has developed into one of NASCAR’s fan favorites, highlighted by his trademark “Peaches” nickname, reflecting his Southern roots.

#2 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey "Zamboni" Logano

Joey Logano has consistently shown the ability to make performance gains through the 2025 season, delivering five top-10 results and holding a respectable points position. Mid-2025 has him close to the top 10 in the Cup Series standings, and still viable in the playoff scenario.

Ad

The nickname "Zamboni" given to Logano in the latest Top Gun-themed video highlights his effectiveness as a smooth and technically precise driver, like a Zamboni machine that perfectly resurfaces ice.

#3 William "Flame" Byron

With 14 career Cup Series wins, including consecutive victories in the Daytona 500 in early 2025, Byron's reputation as one of the motorsports stars is solidified. Byron drives with speed and thought, combining talent, potential, and technique with the support of Rudy Fugle, his crew chief.

Byron’s nickname “Flame” reflects his aggressive yet controlled approach on the track, symbolizing his fiery competitiveness and the speed he brings to each race.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications