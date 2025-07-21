7 fun facts about Chase Elliott every NASCAR fan will enjoy

With 20 NASCAR Cup Series career victories and a Cup championship in 2020, Chase Elliott has emerged as one of the top drivers in today's field. Along with that, the driver of the #9 has won the Most Popular Driver award for the last seven seasons, making him a fan favorite at just about every racetrack he shows up to.But who is the man behind the wheel of the NAPA Auto Parts Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet? Here, we'll take a look at seven unique facts about Chase Elliott that NASCAR fans will surely enjoy.1. Chase Elliott sees Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, and Tony Stewart as role modelsMany athletes have role models that they look up to and admire. For Chase Elliott, he's always looked up to his parents, including his dad, Bill Elliott, and grandparents. As far as racing, there are a few familiar names that come to mind.Elliott admires guys such as seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart, and former Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne. Here's what Elliott said via Hendrick's team site in 2016 about his role models:&quot;As far as racers, I was always a big Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne and Jimmie Johnson fan since I was really little. Those are three guys I always had a lot of respect for and looked up to.&quot;2. Chase Elliott hasn't considered a career other than NASCAR racingFrom growing up as the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott to emerging as a champion of his own, Elliott has always been dedicated to NASCAR racing. He's so much a racer that even pondering what his life would be without it doesn't come to mind.Aside from racing, Elliott doesn't have any desires for any other &quot;dream&quot; jobs that may come up. The Georgia native is a racer at his core and doesn't give a thought to doing something else. Here's what Elliott was quoted as saying when asked what his dream job would be if he weren't a racecar driver:&quot;Haven’t thought about it.&quot;3. Chase Elliott listens to Eric Church to get &quot;fired up&quot; before a raceAthletes often have go-to songs or bands that they listen to in order to get in the zone before competing in their respective sports. Elliott's go-to artist is country music star Eric Church, as he's expressed before, how his songs get him pumped up before getting behind the wheel.Elliott made it known that he's an avid fan of Church, and when asked if any songs get him hyped up for a race, he made it clear who his favorite artist is. Here's what Elliott was quoted as saying when asked the question:&quot;Big Eric Church fan. He gets me fired up.&quot;4. Chase Elliott enjoys flying, snowboarding in his spare timeWhen off the racetrack, Chase Elliott enjoys getting a similar adrenaline rush that he'd get being behind the wheel of a racecar. When he's not at the racetrack, Elliott enjoys flying airplanes and snowboarding in his free time.It's been documented that Elliott has a pilot license, and flying is something the Hendrick Motorsports star said he &quot;occasionally&quot; does. While he enjoys snowboarding, Elliott's hobby bit him back in 2023 when he suffered a broken leg in an accident. Here's what he was quoted as saying when asked what he does in his spare time:&quot;Fly some airplanes occasionally and go snowboarding.&quot;5. Chase Elliott's favorite pro sports team is the Atlanta BravesOutside of being a professional NASCAR driver, Chase Elliott has a craving for enjoying other professional sports, such as watching baseball. A native of Dawsonville, Georgia, Elliott is an avid fan of the Major League Baseball outfit, the Atlanta Braves. Elliott has been invited to Atlanta Braves games in the past and is often sporting a Braves hat or jersey at races. Here's an X post from June 30 where the NASCAR champion is seen showing off an Atlanta Braves jersey at a race:&quot;Chase Elliott 🤝 Atlanta Braves&quot;6. Chase Elliott said &quot;going fast&quot; is his favorite part about NASCAR racingMuch like his outside hobbies of flying airplanes and snowboarding, Elliott enjoys the thrill of speed. His favorite part about getting behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car isn't the wins, the money, or the fame; it's about going fast.In the 2016 HMS interview, Elliott made the most enjoyable thing about being a NASCAR driver clear. A two-word response set the records straight, and here's what it was when he was asked the question:&quot;Going fast.&quot;7. Chase Elliott enjoys chicken parmesan prior to a NASCAR raceWith a roughly four-hour race ahead of them, NASCAR drivers need to fuel up their bodies with quality food before getting in their racecars. Prior to taking the green flag for a day of racing, Elliott enjoys eating chicken parmesan as his go-to pre-race meal.Everyone has their own tastes in food, and often, one particular meal is their go-to. Back in 2016, Elliott made it known that he's a big chicken guy. Here's what he was quoted as saying when asked about his favorite pre-race meal:&quot;Chicken Parmesan.&quot;