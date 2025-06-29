MLB’s Atlanta Braves congratulate Chase Elliott on stunning home victory

Following Chase Elliott's victory at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28, the Atlanta Braves congratulated the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver. As the name suggests, the MLB (Major League Baseball) team is based in Atlanta, which Elliott considers home.
Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, Elliott started the Atlanta summer race, Quaker State 400, in 15th place. The Dawsonville, Georgia native took the lead from Brad Keselowski on the final lap before crossing the line in first place for a home race win. It also marked his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The Atlanta Braves shared their congratulatory post for Chase Elliott on X, writing:
“Congrats @chaseelliott! Nothing beats winning at home.”
After the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Elliott moved up to the second spot in the points standings behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. A regular-season win also means the 29-year-old is bound for the playoffs.
In addition, he beat Austin Dillon in the opening round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. He is set to face Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek on the streets of Chicago next week in the chase for the $1 million prize money.
The Grant Park 165 (Chicago street race) is scheduled for July 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET. It is the second of five rounds of the unprecedented mid-season tournament, which will conclude in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.
While Chase Elliott had a strong weekend, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 1-2 at home on Sunday. They will defend their home turf again against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 1.
“It was wild”: Chase Elliott on snapping winless streak at home in Atlanta
Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on ending his 44-race winless streak with a victory in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. He thought the race was wild, barely remembering the details after fighting for the lead against drivers like Tyler Reddick (#45 23XI Racing) and his teammate, Alex Bowman.
In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said:
“Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of (turn) four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45, and that got me to third.” [at the start of the video]
“I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. Somehow, Alex got cleared from the whole situation. I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, that's better than somebody else,” he added.
Elliott won the race ahead of Brad Keselowski by 0.168 seconds. Alex Bowman finished third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones, respectively. Completing the top 10 were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Zane Smith, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, and Carson Hocevar.
