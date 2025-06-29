MLB’s Atlanta Braves congratulate Chase Elliott on stunning home victory

Following Chase Elliott's victory at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28, the Atlanta Braves congratulated the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver. As the name suggests, the MLB (Major League Baseball) team is based in Atlanta, which Elliott considers home.

Ad

Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, Elliott started the Atlanta summer race, Quaker State 400, in 15th place. The Dawsonville, Georgia native took the lead from Brad Keselowski on the final lap before crossing the line in first place for a home race win. It also marked his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Atlanta Braves shared their congratulatory post for Chase Elliott on X, writing:

“Congrats @chaseelliott! Nothing beats winning at home.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Elliott moved up to the second spot in the points standings behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. A regular-season win also means the 29-year-old is bound for the playoffs.

In addition, he beat Austin Dillon in the opening round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. He is set to face Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek on the streets of Chicago next week in the chase for the $1 million prize money.

Ad

The Grant Park 165 (Chicago street race) is scheduled for July 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET. It is the second of five rounds of the unprecedented mid-season tournament, which will conclude in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.

Chase Elliott won the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway - Source: Getty

While Chase Elliott had a strong weekend, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 1-2 at home on Sunday. They will defend their home turf again against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 1.

Ad

“It was wild”: Chase Elliott on snapping winless streak at home in Atlanta

Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on ending his 44-race winless streak with a victory in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. He thought the race was wild, barely remembering the details after fighting for the lead against drivers like Tyler Reddick (#45 23XI Racing) and his teammate, Alex Bowman.

Ad

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

“Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of (turn) four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45, and that got me to third.” [at the start of the video]

Ad

“I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. Somehow, Alex got cleared from the whole situation. I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, that's better than somebody else,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Elliott won the race ahead of Brad Keselowski by 0.168 seconds. Alex Bowman finished third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones, respectively. Completing the top 10 were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Zane Smith, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, and Carson Hocevar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.