Ryan Blaney's long-awaited win at Nashville Superspeedway came at a pivotal point in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. While Team Penske celebrated all three Cup entries qualifying for the playoffs, the win dealt a blow to several drivers on the bubble, especially those without a win.

Ad

Blaney's dominant Cracker Barrel 400 performance ended his months of near misses. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion led a race-high 139 laps and executed flawlessly in the final 103-lap green-flag stretch, making him the ninth different winner in the first 14 races.

Ad

Trending

As of now, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Cristopher Bell, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Blaney have won and locked up postseason berths. That leaves just seven open spots with 12 regular-season events remaining.

If the top-tier teams continue winning, several drivers might soon find themselves needing nothing short of a win to stay in the hunt.

#3. Daniel Suárez - Trackhouse Racing No. 99

Daniel Suárez's 2025 playoff hopes took another hit at Nashville after an anonymous mid-pack performance. The Mexican driver brought his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet home in 16th place, never running in the top 10 and continuing a season-long trend of underwhelming results.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez looks on during practice at Martinsville Speedway. Source: Imagn Imagn

With just three top-10s this season, he sits 28th in the standings with 231 points, 60 points behind the playoff bubble. With just a dozen races left, his only realistic path to the playoffs might be to recapture the 2022 magic and find victory lane.

Ad

#2. Michael McDowell - Spire Motorsports No. 71

Michael McDowell has shown promise this year with a consistent pace and strong qualifying. However, he has failed to execute on Sundays with a single top-ten finish in Charlotte last week. The veteran looked poised for a breakout weekend at Nashville, starting in the fourth row.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell at World Wide Technology Raceway. Source: Imagn

Despite a clean track position and strong speed, the veteran couldn't hold his ground in the long run and faded to a 21st-place finish. McDowell now sits 21st in the NASCAR standings with 278 points, and though he has shown glimpses of promise, a playoff berth through points is looking less likely with each passing week.

Ad

#1. Brad Keselowski – RFK Racing No. 6

If Brad Keselowski is going to make a playoff run in 2025, it will almost certainly have to come through victory lane. The RFK Racing co-owner and veteran of 10 playoff appearances in his last 11 is enduring a tough campaign, and Nashville was no exception. Finishing 23rd, the 2012 NASCAR champion lacked the speed to stay inside the top 10, and it's been a familiar story.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski before the Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: Imagn

The No. 6 RFK driver has just one top-10 finish all season. Currently languishing at 32nd in the standings with 194 points, Keselowski is now nearly 100 points behind the cutline, and that's before accounting for drivers ahead with wins. With 12 races to go, and more competitive drivers still winless, it's hard to envision a NASCAR playoff scenario that doesn't involve Keselowski.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.