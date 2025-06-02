NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1.
Blaney passed Brad Keselowski on Lap 269 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Blaney locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points. He moved to seventh place in the Cup Series points table with 417 points. After a runner-up finish at Nashville, Carson Hocevar gained 39 points and moved to 17th place in the Cup Series points table with 287 points.
After a P5 finish at Nashville, William Byron gained 48 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 547 points. His teammate Kyle Larson is 48 points behind him for the regular season championship.
Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 17th-place finish. He gained 28 points and is 11th in the points standings with 342 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fourth and gained 42 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 380 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 14th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 547
- Kyle Larson - 499
- Christopher Bell - 459
- Denny Hamlin – 443
- Chase Elliott – 442
- Tyler Reddick - 429
- Ryan Blaney - 417
- Joey Logano - 380
- Ross Chastain – 377
- Bubba Wallace - 343
- Chase Briscoe - 342
- Alex Bowman - 334
- Austin Cindric - 303
- Chris Buescher - 297
- Kyle Busch - 291
- Ryan Preece - 289
- Carson Hocevar - 287
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 285
- AJ Allmendinger – 284
- Josh Berry - 278
- Michael McDowell - 278
- John Hunter Nemechek - 267
- Todd Gilliland - 261
- Erik Jones - 259
- Zane Smith - 255
- Austin Dillon - 252
- Ty Gibbs - 236
- Daniel Suarez- 231
- Justin Haley - 218
- Ty Dillon - 217
- Noah Gragson - 214
- Brad Keselowski - 194
- Shane van Gisbergen - 173
- Cole Custer - 173
- Riley Herbst - 173
- Cody Ware - 84
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Corey LaJoie - 24
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Michigan International Speedway on June 8.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.