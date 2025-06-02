NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1.

Ad

Blaney passed Brad Keselowski on Lap 269 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Blaney locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points. He moved to seventh place in the Cup Series points table with 417 points. After a runner-up finish at Nashville, Carson Hocevar gained 39 points and moved to 17th place in the Cup Series points table with 287 points.

After a P5 finish at Nashville, William Byron gained 48 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 547 points. His teammate Kyle Larson is 48 points behind him for the regular season championship.

Ad

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 17th-place finish. He gained 28 points and is 11th in the points standings with 342 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fourth and gained 42 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 380 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 14th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 547 Kyle Larson - 499 Christopher Bell - 459 Denny Hamlin – 443 Chase Elliott – 442 Tyler Reddick - 429 Ryan Blaney - 417 Joey Logano - 380 Ross Chastain – 377 Bubba Wallace - 343 Chase Briscoe - 342 Alex Bowman - 334 Austin Cindric - 303 Chris Buescher - 297 Kyle Busch - 291 Ryan Preece - 289 Carson Hocevar - 287 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 285 AJ Allmendinger – 284 Josh Berry - 278 Michael McDowell - 278 John Hunter Nemechek - 267 Todd Gilliland - 261 Erik Jones - 259 Zane Smith - 255 Austin Dillon - 252 Ty Gibbs - 236 Daniel Suarez- 231 Justin Haley - 218 Ty Dillon - 217 Noah Gragson - 214 Brad Keselowski - 194 Shane van Gisbergen - 173 Cole Custer - 173 Riley Herbst - 173 Cody Ware - 84 Jimmie Johnson - 35 Corey LaJoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Michigan International Speedway on June 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.