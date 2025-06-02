  • home icon
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2025 03:48 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1.

Blaney passed Brad Keselowski on Lap 269 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Blaney locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points. He moved to seventh place in the Cup Series points table with 417 points. After a runner-up finish at Nashville, Carson Hocevar gained 39 points and moved to 17th place in the Cup Series points table with 287 points.

After a P5 finish at Nashville, William Byron gained 48 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 547 points. His teammate Kyle Larson is 48 points behind him for the regular season championship.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 17th-place finish. He gained 28 points and is 11th in the points standings with 342 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fourth and gained 42 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 380 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 14th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 547
  2. Kyle Larson - 499
  3. Christopher Bell - 459
  4. Denny Hamlin – 443
  5. Chase Elliott – 442
  6. Tyler Reddick - 429
  7. Ryan Blaney - 417
  8. Joey Logano - 380
  9. Ross Chastain – 377
  10. Bubba Wallace - 343
  11. Chase Briscoe - 342
  12. Alex Bowman - 334
  13. Austin Cindric - 303
  14. Chris Buescher - 297
  15. Kyle Busch - 291
  16. Ryan Preece - 289
  17. Carson Hocevar - 287
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 285
  19. AJ Allmendinger – 284
  20. Josh Berry - 278
  21. Michael McDowell - 278
  22. John Hunter Nemechek - 267
  23. Todd Gilliland - 261
  24. Erik Jones - 259
  25. Zane Smith - 255
  26. Austin Dillon - 252
  27. Ty Gibbs - 236
  28. Daniel Suarez- 231
  29. Justin Haley - 218
  30. Ty Dillon - 217
  31. Noah Gragson - 214
  32. Brad Keselowski - 194
  33. Shane van Gisbergen - 173
  34. Cole Custer - 173
  35. Riley Herbst - 173
  36. Cody Ware - 84
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  38. Corey LaJoie - 24

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Michigan International Speedway on June 8.

Edited by Yash Soni
