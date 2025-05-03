3 NASCAR Truck Series drivers who suffered major setbacks at Texas 2025

This past Friday night, on May 2, the NASCAR Truck Series event Speedycash 250, which took place at the Texas Motor Speedway, saw the championship leader Corey Heim score his third win of the season, helping him to maintain his spot at the top of the table. Heim's win came after two overtime periods, as well as a total of 11 caution periods for 57 laps. The #11 driver crossed the line with a margin of 0.279s after leading 96 of the 174 laps run.

Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum, and Tanner Gray closed out the top five of the race.

However, behind the win of Heim, a total of 13 drivers were eliminated from the event, either due to their actions or as a result of another driver's. This list will look at the three who suffered immensely at the NASCAR Truck Series event at Texas.

3. Andres Perez

Andres Perez de Lara (77) pits during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 14th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Andrés Pérez de Lara, pilot of the #77 truck of Spire Motorsports, started Friday's Truck Series event in 14th place, but faced woes mid-way through the race when he was running in tenth place during the restart on Lap 57. He made slight contact with Nick Sanchez, causing him to spin and go into the wall on Turn 2 with the back of his #77 Chevrolet.

This brought an end to the Mexican driver's race, relegating him to 29th place in the race results, and also dropped him two places in the championship, where he now sits in 18th.

2. Giovanni Ruggiero

Giovanni Ruggiero during qualifying for the Fresh From Floria 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 14 2025 - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR rookie, who is also teammates with the race winner, on the Tricon Garage driver line-up, was driving low in lap 31 when he entered the tri-oval, causing him to go over the grass on the inside of the track, which came under the apron of his track resulting in him shooting up the Speedway and taking out the Trucks of Kaden Honeycutt and Brandon Jones. Speaking after the race, the eventual 31st-place finisher took accountability for his actions.

“It is just so hard to see the grass here on the frontstretch when you’re behind other trucks,” Ruggiero said, via NASCAR. “I definitely misjudged it on my part. Really unfortunate for all of my guys."

Giovanni Ruggiero had started in 11th place for the eighth race of his debut year, and his race result saw him end up in 14th place in the NASCAR Truck Series championship standings after a drop of three places.

1. Layne Riggs

Layne Riggs (34) during qualifying for the Fresh From Floria 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 14th 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Front Row Motorsports truck driver started the Speedycash 250 in eighth place, but had two separate incidents on track before eventually being unable to continue the race. Layne Riggs first spun underneath the defending champion Ty Majeski on Lap 52 and was able to recover. Then, 13 laps later, Riggs' #34 Ford made contact with Luke Fenhaus, causing him to go over the grass on the frontstretch of the track, which tore the front of his truck off.

The truck driver eventually finished in 28th place, suffering a three-place drop in the championship standings, putting him in eighth place ahead of next weekend's NASCAR Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway.

