As NASCAR heads into the heart of summer, the field is shaping up not just in performance but also in style. The Grant Park 165, set for Sunday, July 6 (2:00 p.m. ET), marks Race 19 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and Round 2 of the In-Season Challenge.

Ad

The unique Chicago Street Course race returns with its narrow roads and brutal braking zones. Beyond title implications, the Windy City showdown is always a visual spectacle, with teams rolling out special liveries to match the city's flair.

Grant Park during the 2024 Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

While some celebrate sponsors, others are a nod to local culture, and the rest look too good to ignore. Here are the five best paint schemes unveiled for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street race so far:

Ad

Trending

5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Chicago race

5. Chase Elliott – No. 9 NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet (Hendrick Motorsports)

The reigning road-course king isn't holding back in the style department. Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet will feature a sleek black-and-gold NAPA Gold Filters scheme, a commanding look fitting his recent resurgence.

Chase Elliott's No. 9 NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago. Source: Hendrick Motorsports

Elliott is entering Chicago on a tear. After finally snapping his 44-race winless streak with a victory in Atlanta, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has stacked three straight top-five finishes. Though he's yet to win on a road course since 2021, his seven career wins on such layouts make him one of the most dangerous drivers this weekend.

Ad

4. Tyler Reddick – No. 45 McDonald's Toyota (23XI Racing)

Tyler Reddick's McDonald's paint scheme on his No. 45 Toyota blends a black-and-orange base with a stylized pattern featuring golden arches and the cityscape of Chicago. It's easily one of 23XI's most street-course-ready designs, flashy enough for the Chicago lights.

Tyler Reddick's No. 45 McDonald's 23XI Racing Toyota for NASCAR's Chicago Street race. Source: @23XIRacing via X.

Reddick enters Grant Park with much-needed momentum. A P4 finish at Atlanta marked only his second top-five in the last 10 races. The defending regular-season champ (+128 above the cut) needs another strong run to solidify his footing. He came home second in Chicago last year and will face Carson Hocevar in Round 2 of the In-Season Challenge.

Ad

3. Carson Hocevar – No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet (Spire Motorsports)

Few liveries this season have combined elegance and aggression quite like Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet. With a shimmering gold-on-black layout, this Spire Motorsports entry suits the backdrop of downtown Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hocevar has hovered on the brink of winning with strong runs in recent weeks, undone by mechanical issues or late-race chaos. He's currently 62 points below the playoff cutline but still in the mix with eight races to go.

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – No. 47 Rate.ca Chevrolet (Hyak Motorsports)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 stands out with its white-red-black paint scheme. Rate returns for the second time this year, after COTA, with its clean and refreshing look, making it an outlier in the field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stenhouse enters Chicago needing a major result. 72 points below the cutline, he's outside the playoff picture and in search of consistency. But a sixth-place finish at Atlanta last week and a fresh new livery might turn things in his favor.

1. Corey Heim – No. 67 Robinhood Toyota (23XI Racing)

Making only his third Cup Series start, Corey Heim brings not just top-tier Truck Series form but one of the most visually striking entries of the weekend. He will drive the matte yellow-and-black No. 67 Toyota, with Robinhood branding.

Ad

Corey Heim's No. 67 Robinhood 23XI Racing Toyota for NASCAR's Chicago Street race. Source: @23XIRacing via X.

Heim currently leads the Truck Series standings by 144 points and has already bagged five wins this season. Though he's not playoff-eligible in the Cup, the 22-year-old has been turning heads, and another strong run here could accelerate talks of a full-time jump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.