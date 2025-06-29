  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 29, 2025 11:59 GMT
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the latest winner of the season after winning the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

Ad

Elliott emerged victorious after making a brilliant last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Elliott locked his playoff spot and gained 51 points. He moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 594 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at EchoPark, Brad Keselowski gained 45 points and is up to 27th with 306 points.

After a DNF result at EchoPark, William Byron gained eight points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 631 points. His teammate, Elliott, is 37 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Ad

Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a 32nd-place finish. He gained nine points and is 19th in the standings with 363 points.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a DNF result after being involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 70. He moved to 11th in the points table with 445 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Quaker State 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 18th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 589
  2. Denny Hamlin - 551
  3. Christopher Bell - 551
  4. William Byron - 631
  5. Chase Elliott - 594
  6. Ryan Blaney - 504
  7. Ross Chastain - 458
  8. Chase Briscoe - 452
  9. Joey Logano - 445
  10. Austin Cindric - 379
  11. Josh Berry - 363
  12. Tyler Reddick - 533
  13. Chris Buescher - 457
  14. Alex Bowman - 444
  15. Bubba Wallace - 428
  16. Ryan Preece - 405
  17. Shane van Gisbergen - 268
  18. Erik Jones - 379
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 369
  20. Carson Hocevar - 366
  21. Kyle Busch - 356
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 355
  23. Michael McDowell - 351
  24. John Hunter Nemechek - 346
  25. Ty Gibbs - 342
  26. Zane Smith - 337
  27. Austin Dillon - 314
  28. Brad Keselowski - 306
  29. Todd Gilliland - 305
  30. Daniel Suarez - 299
  31. Justin Haley - 279
  32. Ty Dillon - 274
  33. Noah Gragson - 257
  34. Cole Custer - 237
  35. Riley Herbst - 206
  36. Cody Ware - 133
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  38. Katherine Legge - 12

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Chicago Street Course on July 7.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications