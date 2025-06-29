NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the latest winner of the season after winning the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28.
Elliott emerged victorious after making a brilliant last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Elliott locked his playoff spot and gained 51 points. He moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 594 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at EchoPark, Brad Keselowski gained 45 points and is up to 27th with 306 points.
After a DNF result at EchoPark, William Byron gained eight points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 631 points. His teammate, Elliott, is 37 points behind in the regular season championship standings.
Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a 32nd-place finish. He gained nine points and is 19th in the standings with 363 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a DNF result after being involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 70. He moved to 11th in the points table with 445 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Quaker State 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 18th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- Kyle Larson - 589
- Denny Hamlin - 551
- Christopher Bell - 551
- William Byron - 631
- Chase Elliott - 594
- Ryan Blaney - 504
- Ross Chastain - 458
- Chase Briscoe - 452
- Joey Logano - 445
- Austin Cindric - 379
- Josh Berry - 363
- Tyler Reddick - 533
- Chris Buescher - 457
- Alex Bowman - 444
- Bubba Wallace - 428
- Ryan Preece - 405
- Shane van Gisbergen - 268
- Erik Jones - 379
- AJ Allmendinger - 369
- Carson Hocevar - 366
- Kyle Busch - 356
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 355
- Michael McDowell - 351
- John Hunter Nemechek - 346
- Ty Gibbs - 342
- Zane Smith - 337
- Austin Dillon - 314
- Brad Keselowski - 306
- Todd Gilliland - 305
- Daniel Suarez - 299
- Justin Haley - 279
- Ty Dillon - 274
- Noah Gragson - 257
- Cole Custer - 237
- Riley Herbst - 206
- Cody Ware - 133
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Katherine Legge - 12
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Chicago Street Course on July 7.
