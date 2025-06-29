NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the latest winner of the season after winning the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

Elliott emerged victorious after making a brilliant last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Elliott locked his playoff spot and gained 51 points. He moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 594 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at EchoPark, Brad Keselowski gained 45 points and is up to 27th with 306 points.

After a DNF result at EchoPark, William Byron gained eight points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 631 points. His teammate, Elliott, is 37 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a 32nd-place finish. He gained nine points and is 19th in the standings with 363 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a DNF result after being involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 70. He moved to 11th in the points table with 445 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Quaker State 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 18th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

Kyle Larson - 589 Denny Hamlin - 551 Christopher Bell - 551 William Byron - 631 Chase Elliott - 594 Ryan Blaney - 504 Ross Chastain - 458 Chase Briscoe - 452 Joey Logano - 445 Austin Cindric - 379 Josh Berry - 363 Tyler Reddick - 533 Chris Buescher - 457 Alex Bowman - 444 Bubba Wallace - 428 Ryan Preece - 405 Shane van Gisbergen - 268 Erik Jones - 379 AJ Allmendinger - 369 Carson Hocevar - 366 Kyle Busch - 356 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 355 Michael McDowell - 351 John Hunter Nemechek - 346 Ty Gibbs - 342 Zane Smith - 337 Austin Dillon - 314 Brad Keselowski - 306 Todd Gilliland - 305 Daniel Suarez - 299 Justin Haley - 279 Ty Dillon - 274 Noah Gragson - 257 Cole Custer - 237 Riley Herbst - 206 Cody Ware - 133 Jimmie Johnson - 35 Katherine Legge - 12

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Chicago Street Course on July 7.

