NASCAR made history on Sunday by holding its first points-paying Cup Series race outside the USA in nearly 67 years. The Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was a dramatic showdown filled with rain, wrecks, and controversy, but not everyone came away smiling from Mexico City.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen stole the show by scoring a dominant win from the pole, while the home crowd celebrated their own, Daniel Suárez, all weekend. However, for some drivers, the first NASCAR Cup race in Mexico damaged their chances of making the 2025 playoffs.

With 10 races left in the regular season and six postseason seats up for grabs, it's a crucial time for those on the bubble to maximize points and avoid trouble. Here are the five biggest losers from NASCAR's Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico:

Ad

Trending

Five losers at NASCAR’s Mexico race

#1 Kyle Busch – Richard Childress Racing No. 8

It was a tough day for Kyle Busch from the outset in Mexico. On wet conditions and rain tires, the veteran locked his brakes on Lap 7 and slammed into the back of Justin Haley's car, collecting Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger in the incident. He was forced to go over the wall, and his day ended in 37th position, adding to a string of disappointments for the Cup Series champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Busch dropped three spots in the NASCAR standings to 18th, and his future hangs in the balance with 10 races left. If the bad luck continues, the two-time Cup Series winner may miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

#2 Ty Gibbs – Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

Ty Gibbs seemed poised for a huge weekend at the Viva Mexico 250. After a second-row start, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver led the second-most 27 laps and fought hard at the front of the pack for much of the race. But an ill-timed caution and messy restart erased his progress on Lap 65.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gibbs eventually finished 11th without scoring a single stage point, adding pressure on the #54 team battling to stay in playoff contention. Currently 24th in points with 296, the 22-year-old must find a way to convert these strong runs into a win if he wants a postseason berth.

#3 Ryan Preece – Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing No. 60

Ryan Preece started from the front row in Mexico and secured a strong first-stage win. His No. 60 RFK Ford was an early contender, but a messy pit road violation after brushing the wall on Lap 55 disrupted his momentum in the closing stages.

Ad

Ryan Preece in the #60 Kroger/Colgate Ford during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Source: Getty

Preece eventually came through the field to finish 15th, but it was a disappointing result after a weekend filled with potential. He stands 14th with 354, needing consistent results in the final 10 races to reach the playoffs.

Ad

#4 Carson Hocevar – Spire Motorsports No. 77

Carson Hocevar's first NASCAR race in Mexico City will be one he hopes to forget. He ran inside the top 10 in both stages and showed promise in the tricky conditions, but a spin in the tight stadium section on Lap 90 triggered contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The incident dropped Hocevar down the order and sparked a heated post-race exchange on pit road.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nursing an injured ankle from a fall earlier in the weekend, Hocevar compounded his woes with a 34th-place finish. Now 20th in the NASCAR Standings with 313 points, the Spire Motorsports driver faces a steeper climb to the playoffs and lingering tension with Stenhouse as the series heads back to the U.S.

#5 Alex Bowman – Hendrick Motorsports No. 48

Alex Bowman crossed the line in fourth and could easily make the winners list after a tough period for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. However, the day showed much promise for the #48 driver, barely above the cutline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He ran third in Stage 2 and was poised to challenge SVG in the final stretch, falling back due to degrading tires to settle for a top-five finish. There's a lot more left to do if the #48 team wants to avoid a nervous NASCAR postseason battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.