5 drivers who impressed at the Coca-Cola 600 feat. Ross Chastain

At the end of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, Ross Chastain bagged his first win of the year. The 32-year-old plowed through the field against drivers who showed perseverance in 600 miles of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Chastain, driver of the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, finished in first place ahead of William Byron and Chase Briscoe. He was joined at the front by drivers who stepped up like A.J. Allmendinger and Brad Keselowski, both scoring their first top-five finishes of the season.
Which drivers impressed during the 400 lapper on Sunday (May 25)? Check out our top-five list below.
1. Ross Chastain
The man of the hour was undoubtedly Ross Chastain. The 32-year-old started the Coca-Cola 600 from dead last in a backup car after missing the qualifying session due to car damage from practice. He drove the secondary #1 Chevrolet Camaro to victory, making him the first driver to win from last place in over five decades.
Ross Chastain overtook William Byron with six laps remaining before taking the checkered flag. The 400-lap race marked the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver's sixth Cup Series victory and first crown jewel win.
2. William Byron
William Byron had a race-winning performance at Charlotte, but came short in the end. The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver swept all stages and led for 283 of 400 laps after fending off NASCAR drivers like Denny Hamlin throughout the race.
Byron walked out of the race weekend with 65 points, the most of any driver, including Ross Chastain, who scored 50 points. He may not have brought it home, but he regained the top seed in the standings from teammate Kyle Larson, who had DNFs in his Double (Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500) attempt.
3. Denny Hamlin
While Denny Hamlin finished 16th, the veteran NASCAR driver was in contention for the win until his final pit stops. The Joe Gibbs Racing crew unsuccessfully refueled Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry, forcing the driver to take an extra pit stop to make sure the car reached the finish line.
Hamlin had the second-most laps led (53) and the Xfinity fastest lap of 29.37 seconds, 0.43 seconds faster than Ross Chastain's best time. He gained an extra point for posting the fastest lap of the race to score 44 points from Charlotte.
4. Carson Hocevar
Similar to Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar had a good run until an on-track misfortune happened. On lap 308, Hocevar was alongside Hamlin in the front row when his #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet experienced an engine failure, prematurely ending his race.
Nevertheless, the Coca-Cola 600 outing showed his racing prowess in his sophomore year in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hocevar, mentored by Ross Chastain, has amassed one top-five and two top-10 finishes, along with one pole position from Texas Motor Speedway.
5. A.J. Allmendinger
A.J. Allmendinger was among the drivers consistently at the front through the 600 miles of racing. Driving the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Allmendinger, who started in fifth, came home in fourth place for his first top-five finish of the 2025 season.
The 43-year-old NASCAR driver also scored the third-most points at 49. He grabbed points in all stages before crossing the finish line ahead of Brad Keselowki, Chase Elliott, and Michael McDowell.
