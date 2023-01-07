5 extraordinary Kyle Busch wins in Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of his move to Richard Childress Racing

Just as Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing put an end to one of NASCAR's most iconic and successful driver and team pairings in 2022, the upcoming 2023 Cup Series season brings us a fresh new take on Busch's future with Richard Childress and his team.

'The Candy Man', as he is often referred to as due to his long-time alliance with sponsor and confectionary manufacturer M&M's, Kyle Busch has been a driver who has seen the majority of his Cup Series success behind the wheel of a #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD.

The 37-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada has always been one of the most talked about personalities in the world of stock car racing, owing to his unabashed style and temperament on and off the race track. Busch has often been on the receiving end of flak from the fraternity due to his attitude and 'rowdy' persona. It is this unrestrained nature that has allowed the now Richard Childress Racing driver to carve out a loyal fanbase often called 'Rowdy Nation' by the driver himself.

Despite being a polarizing figure in the the sport, Kyle Busch has proven to be a character that is vital for NASCAR as a whole. His raw talent behind the wheel of the car has also somewhat earned him his reputation, be it inside the cockpit or in front of the crowd.

Top 5 Kyle Busch wins at Joe Gibbs Racing

Announcing his departure from long-time affiliates Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch stunned the stock car racing fraternity when he announced his move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 Cup Series season. In a rather public breakup that was emotional for both parties owing to their vast history of success together, Busch and Coach Gibbs both decided to part ways after sponsorship troubles for the 37-year-old driver.

KFB Nation 💻 @KFB_NATION so apparently I was right. Kyle Busch WILL be wearing this M&Ms helmet with some of this most memorable moments with JGR and Mars once again In tomorrow’s race. so apparently I was right. Kyle Busch WILL be wearing this M&Ms helmet with some of this most memorable moments with JGR and Mars once again In tomorrow’s race. https://t.co/M1LkQUHEOC

After long-time sponsor M&Ms decided to not be a part of the sport and sponsor the #18 Toyota, Busch and his team were left scrambling for deals. It is speculated that Kyle's unfiltered persona on track was also one of the deterents of a major company agreeing to sponsor him.

In light of his vastly successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing that produced 56 victories and 2 Cup Series titles over a span of 14 years, here are some of his best drives at JGR:

#5 2018 Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch's first victory at Charlotte Motors Speedway came in the form of a win in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600. The #18 Toyota Camry TRD driver dominated the competition by leading 377 out of 400 laps and sealed his ticket to Victory Lane for the 47th time in his career.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing Facts







Busch led 377 of the 400 laps and won all stages



Busch became the only driver in NASCAR history to win at every Cup Track at which he has started a race MayFacts @KyleBusch dominated the 2018 Coke 600 to win his 1st #NASCAR Cup Series points race @CLTMotorSpdwy Busch led 377 of the 400 laps and won all stagesBusch became the only driver in NASCAR history to win at every Cup Track at which he has started a race May 2️⃣7️⃣ Facts ➡️ @KyleBusch dominated the 2018 Coke 600 to win his 1st #NASCAR Cup Series points race @CLTMotorSpdwy➡️ Busch led 377 of the 400 laps and won all stages➡️ Busch became the only driver in NASCAR history to win at every Cup Track at which he has started a race https://t.co/qraw7R2ZEY

#4 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Busch joined an elite club of drivers at the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 after managing to win for the 50th time in his career at Richmond Raceway in 2018. The race involved the Las Vegas, Nevada native battling it out with Kevin Harvick during the final laps of the race, all after starting in last place.

Inigo Sim 🇵🇭 @inigo_sim On this date, Kyle Busch won the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 @ Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. On this date, Kyle Busch won the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 @ Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. https://t.co/7ryARqoKLB

#3 2019 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch managed to stay in top form throughout his career and that was proven true as the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver reached 200 total career wins across all NASCAR series by winning the 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Running an Interstate Batteries livery instead of his usual M&Ms colors, this also marked his 53rd victory in the Cup Series.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX March 17, 2019: Kyle Busch wins at Auto Club Speedway for his 200th career NASCAR victory. March 17, 2019: Kyle Busch wins at Auto Club Speedway for his 200th career NASCAR victory. https://t.co/O5HJKRY9u8

#2 2015 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch managed to clinch his first of two NASCAR Cup Series titles with JGR in 2015 by winning the 2015 Ford Ecoboost 400 in Miami, a race that cemented Busch as one of the greats in the sport.

Taylor #GlimmerGang @TaylorBMcardle #FavoriteSportsMomentsoftheDecade

2015: 2015: @KyleBusch got injured in the Xfinity race at Daytona, worked to rehabilitate himself, came back and won 4 races to make the playoffs, WON THE RACE & CHAMPIONSHIP IN MIAMI! #FavoriteSportsMomentsoftheDecade2015: @KyleBusch got injured in the Xfinity race at Daytona, worked to rehabilitate himself, came back and won 4 races to make the playoffs, WON THE RACE & CHAMPIONSHIP IN MIAMI! https://t.co/XW7qCAzQD0

#1 2019 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch managed to replicate his success in 2015 in 2019 when he won his second Cup Series title for Coach Gibbs and the #18 crew at JGR, in what was an overall dominant year for the Las Vegas, Nevada native.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Homestead-Miami Speedway and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion - Kyle Busch!



Homestead-Miami Speedway and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion - Kyle Busch!https://t.co/KAdKGCBd0A

