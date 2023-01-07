5 extraordinary Kyle Busch wins in Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of his move to Richard Childress Racing

Just as Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing put an end to one of NASCAR's most iconic and successful driver and team pairings in 2022, the upcoming 2023 Cup Series season brings us a fresh new take on Busch's future with Richard Childress and his team.
'The Candy Man', as he is often referred to as due to his long-time alliance with sponsor and confectionary manufacturer M&M's, Kyle Busch has been a driver who has seen the majority of his Cup Series success behind the wheel of a #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD.
The 37-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada has always been one of the most talked about personalities in the world of stock car racing, owing to his unabashed style and temperament on and off the race track. Busch has often been on the receiving end of flak from the fraternity due to his attitude and 'rowdy' persona. It is this unrestrained nature that has allowed the now Richard Childress Racing driver to carve out a loyal fanbase often called 'Rowdy Nation' by the driver himself.
Despite being a polarizing figure in the the sport, Kyle Busch has proven to be a character that is vital for NASCAR as a whole. His raw talent behind the wheel of the car has also somewhat earned him his reputation, be it inside the cockpit or in front of the crowd.
Top 5 Kyle Busch wins at Joe Gibbs Racing
Announcing his departure from long-time affiliates Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch stunned the stock car racing fraternity when he announced his move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 Cup Series season. In a rather public breakup that was emotional for both parties owing to their vast history of success together, Busch and Coach Gibbs both decided to part ways after sponsorship troubles for the 37-year-old driver.
After long-time sponsor M&Ms decided to not be a part of the sport and sponsor the #18 Toyota, Busch and his team were left scrambling for deals. It is speculated that Kyle's unfiltered persona on track was also one of the deterents of a major company agreeing to sponsor him.
In light of his vastly successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing that produced 56 victories and 2 Cup Series titles over a span of 14 years, here are some of his best drives at JGR:
#5 2018 Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch's first victory at Charlotte Motors Speedway came in the form of a win in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600. The #18 Toyota Camry TRD driver dominated the competition by leading 377 out of 400 laps and sealed his ticket to Victory Lane for the 47th time in his career.
#4 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
Busch joined an elite club of drivers at the 2018 Federated Auto Parts 400 after managing to win for the 50th time in his career at Richmond Raceway in 2018. The race involved the Las Vegas, Nevada native battling it out with Kevin Harvick during the final laps of the race, all after starting in last place.
#3 2019 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Kyle Busch managed to stay in top form throughout his career and that was proven true as the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver reached 200 total career wins across all NASCAR series by winning the 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Running an Interstate Batteries livery instead of his usual M&Ms colors, this also marked his 53rd victory in the Cup Series.
#2 2015 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Kyle Busch managed to clinch his first of two NASCAR Cup Series titles with JGR in 2015 by winning the 2015 Ford Ecoboost 400 in Miami, a race that cemented Busch as one of the greats in the sport.
#1 2019 Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Kyle Busch managed to replicate his success in 2015 in 2019 when he won his second Cup Series title for Coach Gibbs and the #18 crew at JGR, in what was an overall dominant year for the Las Vegas, Nevada native.