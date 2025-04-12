5 full-time NASCAR Truck Series drivers who lost big in the 2025 Bristol race

On Friday, April 11, the NASCAR Truck Series was headed to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season. After a cancelled qualifying and practice session due to the weather, the winner of the Martinsville Speedway event, Daniel Hemric, started on pole for the Weather Guard Truck Race.

However, by the time the checkered flag waved 250 laps later, Front Row Motorsports' Chandler Smith had secured the win after leading 127 laps of the race.

While Smith drove his truck into victory lane, other drivers on the grid didn't have the best luck, dropping serious places in the race and affecting their championship standings.

5. Matt Mills

The #42 driver had started in 15th place for the NASCAR Truck Series event but dropped down to 20th place. While Mills wasn't high up in the championship standings, his performance in the Weather Guard Truck race saw him drop four places in the battle for the regular season title, and he now occupies 18th place.

4. Daniel Hemric

Daniel Hemric during qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. - Source: Imagn

After a successful weekend at the end of March that saw Daniel Hemric secure his first win of the season, the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver started on pole for Friday's race. However, after leading the race for eight laps, eventual race winner Chandler Smith overtook the #19 driver for the lead and, by lap 12, had created a 1.047-second gap.

Over the course of the event, Hemric dropped places until crossing the line to take 13th place. His performance also saw him drop one place in the NASCAR Truck Series championship standings, and he now sits in fifth place.

3. Spencer Boyd

The Weather Guard Truck event at Bristol Motor Speedway had nine drivers who failed to complete for a variety of reasons. One of those was Spencer Boyd, who started the race in 18th place.

However, after 77 laps, the driver dropped down to 30th place after not being able to continue the race. This also put him one position down in the NASCAR standings, where he is now placed in 22nd.

2. Stewart Friesen

On Lap 53 of the Bristol Motor Speedway race, Frankie Muniz spun, ending the race for three drivers. One of them was Stewart Friesen, who, at the time of the collision, was running in fourth place. However, after the incident, he limped back to the pits and ended his race there, taking 27th place.

The NASCAR team owner & driver dropped three spots in the championship standings and now holds eighth place.

1. Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski (98) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 14, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Until this Friday's race, Ty Majeski was leading the Truck Series Championship, but after his collision with Frankie Muniz on Lap 53, the driver dropped down to third place in the standings. The ThorSport Racing driver began the NASCAR event at the Bristol Motor Speedway in eighth place, but when all was said and done, he scored a 33rd-place finish, giving him the biggest drop in positions at this Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race.

