After eighteen races into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the field has begun to separate. Twelve drivers have locked themselves into the playoffs, and while some names have surged, others have fallen short of expectations.

Ad

The regular-season intensity only ramps up from here, especially with the Grant Park 165 at Chicago marking both the 19th race of the year and Round 2 of the In-Season Tournament. As the street course looms, there are just four points-based spots up for grabs with eight races to go. And it's a perfect moment to reflect.

Whether it's inconsistency, missed opportunities, or outright lack of speed, these five drivers haven't quite delivered. But all hope isn't lost for some. Let's take a look at five NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have had a disappointing 2025 so far.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR drivers who've underwhelmed in 2025

1. Daniel Suarez – Trackhouse Racing No. 99

Avg. finish: 20.6 | Avg. start: 23.8 | Laps led: 14 | Playoffs: -129

Daniel Suarez, now in his ninth full-time Cup season, has only three top-10s and no top-5s to show for it. He's led a mere 14 laps and has finished outside the top 20 in nine races. Just as troubling is his lack of long-run speed, as he's often buried in the 20s with no signs of recovery.

Ad

Daniel Suarez (99) during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Source: Getty

Perhaps most significantly, Suárez and Trackhouse announced their split following the 2025 season. That kind of off-track uncertainty rarely helps a driver's confidence.

Ad

2. Kyle Busch - Richard Childress Racing No. 8

Kyle Busch (8) during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Source: Imagn

Avg. finish: 18.2 | Avg. start: 15.4 | Laps led: 62 | Playoffs: -72

Ad

2025 is on pace to be one of Kyle Busch's most disappointing years. He's sitting 72 points below the playoff cutline and has just one top-5 finish this year. While he's found a few bright moments, his overall pace has lacked bite. It's not just the finishes, it's the fact that he’s running mid-pack on race pace, often unable to challenge even inside the top 15.

NASCAR drivers who've struggled, but could still shine

Ad

3. Bubba Wallace – 12th in points, 23XI Racing No. 23

Avg. finish: 19.3 | Avg. start: 15.2 | Laps led: 103 | Playoffs: +23

Bubba Wallace has had a mixed 2025 NASCAR Cup campaign so far. With three top-5s, including a strong run at Homestead, the pace is there. But nine finishes outside the top 20 have dragged down his average. And with no wins to lean on, he's just 29 points above the cutline.

Bubba Wallace (23) after the Cracker Barrel 400 qualification at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Imagn

The good news is that Wallace is strong at superspeedways and street circuits. If he can string together solid runs in the next few weeks, there's a clear path to his second career playoff berth.

Ad

4. Ty Gibbs – 23rd in points, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Avg. finish: 19.4 | Avg. start: 14.6 | Laps led: 97 | Playoffs: -86

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has been a learning curve for Ty Gibbs, with three top-10s in his 17 starts, and no playoff berth in sight. He remains the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver without a win. But, with consistent qualifying pace and road-course pedigree, he has an edge with tracks like Chicago and Watkins Glen ahead.

5. Brad Keselowski – 30th in points, RFK Racing No. 6

Avg. finish: 23.4 | Avg. start: 24.2 | Laps led: 81 | Playoffs: -122

Ad

Brad Keselowski's 2025 slump has been the most surprising of all. With just one top-5 finish until Atlanta and a shocking 122-point gap to the playoffs, the 2012 champion has struggled for speed and results. But he showed flashes of vintage Brad last week, finishing runner-up and nearly stealing a win on the final lap.

Brad Keselowski (6) during the NASCAR Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono. Source: Imagn

His best chance likely lies on an oval, especially intermediate tracks like Dover or Indianapolis. A win is his only realistic ticket now, but if anyone can pull off a late-season playoff heist, it's Keselowski.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.