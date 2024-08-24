5 unexpected twists in the 2024 NASCAR season before the playoffs ft. SHR exit

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading towards its playoff stretch with two races remaining in the regular season. Reflecting on the eventful regular season, there have been plenty of storylines and unexpected twists that have surprised many.

From multiple photo finishes early in the season to Austin Dillon's controversial victory, there has been no shortage of on-track action. Off-track news has also shaken up the sport, with one of NASCAR's premier organizations Stewart Haas Racing closing up shop at the end of the season.

Stewart Haas Racing's closure spiced up the silly season and the charter trade. While the driver market has since cooled down, plenty of speculation surrounds where the remaining charters will end up. This comes amid the stalled charter negotiations with NASCAR.

Before the 2024 NASCAR playoffs begin, let us look at five storylines with unexpected twists.

5 unexpected storylines from the 2024 NASCAR regular season

#5 Chase Elliott ending ties with Hooters

Chase Elliott in the #9 Hooters Chevy (Source: Getty)

Hooters, one of NASCAR's most iconic sponsors, had partnered with Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports since 2017. The partnership came to an abrupt end as HMS decided to cut ties with the restaurant brand, and has recently sued the company.

Elliott gave a fitting farewell to long-time partner Hooters by taking the brand to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway, ending its 30-year win drought.

#4 Kyle Busch's struggles

Kyle Busch (Source: Imagn)

After a strong three-win debut season with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch's second season with the team has been far from smooth sailing. With five DNFs and several wrecks, his struggles have mirrored RCR's overall decline in performance

The team has shown signs of improvement since returning from the summer break, with the #8 Chevy driver left with two opportunities to make the playoffs. His record streak of 19 consecutive seasons with a victory is also at stake this year.

#3 Austin Dillon playoff drama

Austin Dillon (Source: Imagn)

The #3 Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to claim victory at Richmond. Subsequently, NASCAR's penalty stripped him of his playoff eligibility but he got to keep the victory.

There has been plenty of debate surrounding NASCAR's decision, with many comparing the severity of the incident to 'Spingate' from 2013. Dillon's playoff dreams hang in limbo, as RCR has appealed the latest outcome of the panel.

#2 Spire axing Corey LaJoie

One of the most shocking developments of the 2024 season was Spire Motorsports' decision to part ways with Corey LaJoie, their most experienced driver. The decision came out of left field, as LaJoie had signed a multi-year extension with the team in 2023.

The decision came after Rodney Childers was announced to join the #7 Spire team for next season. Team co-owner Jeff Dickerson has expressed some uncertainty about the move but believes it was in the best interest of the team.

#1 Stewart-Haas Racing exit

#41 Stewart Haas Racing Ford -(Source: Getty)

Following a steep decline in performance in the next-gen era, the writing was on the wall for Stewart Haas Racing with rumors indicating a possible downsizing. Team co-owner Tony Stewart's dwindling interest in NASCAR expedited the decision, leading SHR to announce its closure at the end of the season.

Gene Haas will take over the organization, with the team fielding one Cup entry and continuing its two-car Xfinity presence under the Haas Factory Team banner. Cole Custer has been announced as the Cup driver, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will represent the team at the Xfinity level.

