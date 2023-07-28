7 previous NASCAR winners at Richmond Raceway

The final five events of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season are right on the corner as the sport visits Richmond Raceway this week. With the battle between drivers heating up for the final spot into the post-season playoffs, expect intense, aggressive racing on the track, with key position changes on the driver's standings table.

The upcoming Cook Out 400 at the D-shaped 3/4 mile-long track in Virginia will host the event, making its second and final appearance in the 2023 regular season. The green flag for the 22nd race is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Thirty-six cars will be seen taking to the 6-foot-wide track, which sports a maximum banking of 14° in the corners. NASCAR's second visit to the track this year also marks the 66th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by the Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

With several drivers looking for their first, or repeat victories at the track, the racing will be to watch out for.

Here is a list of seven drivers who have managed to visit the victory lane at the 3/4th mile-long Richmond Raceway in the past. The sport's summer visit to the venue comes in the form of the Toyota Owners 400, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson earlier this year.

#7 Matt Kenseth

Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver seen behind the wheel of the #20 Toyota now driven by Christopher Bell, Matt Kenseth, managed to win the 2015 Federated Auto Parts 400 during the 2015 season of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Known as the Sprint Cup Series back then, the 51-year-old Cambridge, Wisconsin native managed to hold off the likes of Kyle Busch and Joey Logano who finished second and third behind him.

#6 Denny Hamlin

Fresh off a victory last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is in pristine form as the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver is set to qualify for this season's playoffs.

The Tampa, Florida native also clinched his 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory last Sunday. Hamlin has a successful history at Richmond Raceway as well, winning at the venue in the sport's 2016 visit to Virginia.

#5 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has been in the news lately for being on the short end of his 'racing deal' with Denny Hamlin last weekend at Pocono Raceway. However, going into the 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Virginia this Sunday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be looking for redemption.

Larson has also been successful at the D-shaped track in the past, having won with Chip Ganassi Racing back in 2017.

#4 Kyle Busch

Another Toyota-backed driver at the time, Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch, has been yet another driver behind the wheel of a Toyota to visit the victory lane at Richmond in recent history.

The former #18 Toyota Camry TRD driver moved on from JGR to Richard Childress Racing last season and has proven his speed at his new home as well.

#3 Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. is one driver who is on the verge of leaving NASCAR and was contemplating retirement. However, he did not let that decision harm his in-track performance at the #19 Toyota driver has also been successful at Richmond Raceway in the past. He has won races at the 3/4th mile-long track in 2019 as well as 2021.

#2 Brad Keselowski

Often seen fighting for lowly positions ever since his graduation from just being a driver to driver and co-owner of his own team, Roush Fenway Keseslowski Racing, Brad Keseslowski has not been able to make the most of his drivers.

The #6 Ford Mustang driver will be looking to perform at a track he has previously excelled at, with him and the team also on an upward trajectory of on-track speed at the moment.

#1 Kevin Harvick

NASCAR @NASCAR Last summer, @KevinHarvick became the first back-to-back winner in the Next Gen era with a victory at @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/oHTPVzoE5N

The most recent winner of the second NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway was none other than 'Happy Harvick'. Currently, in his final season in the sport with Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick will not be seen competing in the highest echelon of the sport going forward. The 47-year-old Bakersfield, California native managed to win last year's Cook Out 400 at the venue.

Watch NASCAR go live from Richmond Raceway this Sunday at 3 pm ET.