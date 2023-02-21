75 years ago, NASCAR came to life on this date thanks to a shop owner

The brainchild of an auto-repair mechanic-turned-businessman in 1948, the National Association for Stock Car Racing, or NASCAR, as we have come to know it today is one of the most watched forms of sport in the United States of America. Bill France Sr., or 'Big Bill' as he is often referred to within the sport's circles, became the driving force and mastermind behind what is a completely different genre in modern motorsports, with an unrivaled grip over some of the most loyal fan base.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee's journey started on this day 75 years ago, with the Strictly Stock Series being formed for drivers willing to test themselves out on track at the time, with cars fresh off the showroom floor. Promoting a sanctioned way of racing and officiating, Bill France Sr.'s vision of making racing an official event has transformed into what is the most-watched motorsport series in the country today.

Morphing into a billion-dollar industry over three-quarters of a century, stock car racing stayed true to its name during the early days of the sport, when road cars were essentially entered into races with little to no modifications. As the need for more performance and safety started to catch up with the drivers, the industry developed its cars into specialized pieces of equipment, suited to a specific task at hand.

With its deep-rooted origins in the days of prohibition bootlegging, it is interesting to witness one man's vision for what was viewed as an outlaw activity or event during its initial days, developing into one of the most revered and sought-after driving professions in the modern day and age. Bill France Sr. certainly did stumble upon a golden idea on February 21st, 1948.

NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary with a new creative campaign

In conjunction with the 2023 race season being preceded by the NASCAR Always Forward float during the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade, the sport has been busy celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

A new creative campaign that involves three commercials showcasing the sport's past, present, and future are the latest forms of festivities that surround stock car racing's 75th anniversary. The first commercial named "Anthem" showcases a #75 stock car showing the evolution of the stock car over the years, with different cars from different eras of the sport making an appearance.

With the closing line of 'Always Forward', NASCAR aims to achieve greater heights as the governing body explores newer avenues, such as exhibition races like the Busch Light Clash, as well as the newly revamped Next Gen car, which closes the gap between a stock car and a traditional race car. All in all, the future for stock car racing fans seems interesting to say the least.

