ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the Henry Ford Health 200 this weekend after the General Tire 150 at Charlotte. The Henry Ford Health 200 is the sixth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 6. The event will start at 5 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS2.

The Henry Ford Health 200 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (200 miles) at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval Michigan track.

Twenty-seven drivers have entered 27 spots for this year’s Henry Ford Health 200. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, Thad Moffitt, Andy Jankowiak, Michael Maples, Brayton Laster, Alex Clubb, and Brad Smith.

Some notable drivers entering the week are #2 Rev Racing’s Eloy Sebastian, Matt Kemp, and Morgen Baird in the #9 and #11 Fast Track Racing, respectively. #18 Joe Gibbs Racing’s Gio Ruggiero, #23 Sigma Performance Services’ Tyler Reif, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Jake Finch, #31 Rice Motorsports’ Derek White, and #68 Kimmel Racing’s Regina Sirvent.

NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley tweeted a list of drivers taking part this week at Michigan International Speedway.

Connor Zilisch won last year’s Henry Ford Health 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 18 seconds. However, Zilisch has not entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 27 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway:

#0 - Nate Moeller #2 - Eloy Falcon* #6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Matt Kemp #10 - Tony Cosentino #11 - Morgen Baird #12 - Mike Basham #18 - Gio Ruggiero #20 - Lawless Alan #23 - Tyler Reif #25 - Jake Finch #28 - Brenden Queen* #31 - Derek White #46 - Thad Moffitt #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto* #65 - Jeffery MacZink #67 - Ryan Roulette #68 - Regina Sirvent* #73 - Andy Jankowiak #76 - Kole Raz* #86 - Jeff Maconi* #93 - Caleb Costner #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #99 - Michael Maples #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 6.

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

