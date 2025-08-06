Brad Keselowski-led RFK Racing's Playoff Puzzle: Three Cars, Three Chances, One Problem

RFK Racing's postseason fate has never been so delicately balanced. With just three races left before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the organization stands on the edge of a rare potential achievement and an equally plausible collapse.Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and co-owner Brad Keselowski are all in with a shot at qualifying, but the margins are fine and the stakes are high. But, as the math tightens, so does the reality: if one wins, the others could suffer.Buescher currently holds the 16th and final spot in the standings, just +23 above the cutline. Preece trails closely at -23, after slicing 20 points off that margin at Iowa. Keselowski is further back at -121. His only realistic path to the NASCAR playoffs now requires a win.The problem is that if Keselowski does win, only two spots will remain for non-winners, pushing Buescher below the cutline and leaving him and Preece to battle others like Alex Bowman (+63) and Tyler Reddick (+122).The RFK Racing conundrum of running strong at each other's expenseRFK Racing's Brad Keselowski (6) and Chris Buescher (17) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Source: ImagnWhat began as a year of progress for RFK Racing has now crystallized into a postseason puzzle. There are three drivers under the RFK banner in contention for the final three playoff spots. But in reality, Reddick's gap looks unassailable. Alex Bowman is stable with six top tens in the last eight races. Which means only one of the RFK pair - Buescher or Preece - has a likely shot via points.Sunday at Iowa Speedway gave a glimpse of what this internal tug-of-war looks like. It was Brad Keselowski's best shot at securing that elusive win after sweeping both stages and leading for 68 laps. But as the caution-heavy race unfolded, William Byron clinched victory.Preece, running in the top five just ahead of Keselowski, found himself with a critical decision. His car was loose, and Brad's was clearly faster. He could've fought for position, but he didn't.&quot;Even though I hate losing another spot in the points, I knew it was the right thing to do with how fast he was at the time and how many laps he led... If I didn't get as loose as I did and I felt like I could challenge the 19 or the 24 for the win, yeah, I would've raced the s*** out of him,&quot; Preece admitted afterward.It was Ryan Preece's second straight fifth-place finish, cutting his deficit to Buescher down to 23. For his part, Keselowski acknowledged the unique position he finds himself in.&quot;The crew chiefs have the ultimate level of autonomy at RFK to be able to make the calls that they feel are best for their team. But certainly you like to be smart at it from a company perspective. Right now, where we're at, seemingly at least two or three teams need to win a race to get a win. But we're very competitive. There's a realistic potential to do that,&quot; Keselowski said prior to the Iowa race to Bob Pockrass.Chris Buescher was largely out of the conversation and finished a quiet 22nd.Watkins Glen: The First of Three Final Chances for RFK Racing(L-R) RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, and Chris Buescher at Bowman Gray. Source: GettyThe NASCAR Cup Series moves to Watkins Glen for the first of three final races. After that, it's Richmond and Daytona. All three RFK Racing drivers have reasons to be confident heading into this stretch.Brad Keselowski has five top-10s in his last seven races. He's been inside the top five at Atlanta (2nd), Indianapolis (5th), and Iowa (3rd), showing race-winning pace. And while he's never won at Watkins Glen, it stands as his best road course with a 14.8 average finish. He's surged back into relevance, climbing five spots in the standings in a month, and if there were a breakthrough moment, this might be it.While Brad is still chasing his first Glen victory, Chris Buescher is the defending winner. He won last year's inaugural race with a breakthrough performance. And now, with time running out, he'll need to summon something similar again. The No. 17 car has been solid at WGI.RFK Racing's Chris Buescher celebrates after winning the 2024 Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: GettyIn 11 starts inside the top 10, he has three straight top-10 finishes at the track. Buescher holds the third-best average starting position in the field this year at 11.1. He's also won at all three remaining regular-season tracks before.Ryan Preece is now showing the form that many in the garage have long believed he had. He's been top 10 in 10 races this year, but he's still searching for that first Cup win, and Watkins Glen offers hope. He posted a career-best ninth there last year. And he might need to win. The points gap to Buescher is manageable, but not if Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick stay consistent.RFK Racing is on the cusp of something impressive or devastating. They could put multiple cars into the playoffs, or see all three fall short. Keselowski's late-season form is promising but needs to yield a win. Buescher has the track record but is running out of cushion. Preece is improving weekly, but his window is closing fast.It's a playoff puzzle for RFK Racing, and teamwork may not be the deciding factor.